NFL Alumni Partners with Deborah Heart and Lung Center!

NFL Alumni (NFLA) announces a partnership with Deborah Heart and Lung Center, to provide quality, cutting-edge cardiac, vascular and pulmonary care to NFLA members.

This partnership ensures that former football players and their families, regardless of where they live, can access Deborah’s nationally renowned medical services.

“We are delighted to partner with the NFLA,” said Joseph Chirichella, Deborah President and CEO. “Football brings families and friends together as we root for our favorite team. Post career, it is an honor to link these players to quality healthcare. Deborah is recognized as a top 7% in the nation for heart surgery outcomes and we are excited to connect former players with our specialists.”

“NFL Alumni is proud to partner with Deborah Heart and Lung Center,” says NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “This partnership will grant our former players access to word class medical services across the country while supporting our mission to better the quality of life for our former NFL athletes.”

The personalized service at Deborah will ensure that each member receives the one-on-one attention for their integrated care.

About Deborah Heart and Lung Center:

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of congenital and acquired heart, lung, and vascular diseases in adults, as well as providing outpatient cardiology services for children, offering leading-edge surgical techniques and non-surgical alternatives for treating these conditions. Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care and innovative healing, and has earned numerous national awards. The Hospital ranks as #1 in NJ for patient satisfaction. For more information visit www.DemandDeborah.org

About NFL Alumni:

NFL Alumni, a non-profit organization founded in 1967, is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni. For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.

