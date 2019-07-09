Worldwide Fracture Fixation Products Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 8% During 2019-2023, Aided by Rising Investments & Awareness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fracture Fixation Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising investments and awareness



Governments and private organizations across many countries are increasingly investing in introducing educational programs to promote the advantages of fracture fixation products.



Several vendors are also focusing on developing smart and robotic fixation systems for fracture surgeries. Thus, the rising investments and awareness will fuel the growth of the fracture fixation products market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics & Segments



This fracture fixation products market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as the external fixation products and internal fixation products. The analysis also considers the sales of fracture fixation products in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.



In 2018, the internal fixation products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of trauma and accidents will play a significant role in the internal fixation products segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of fractures associated with osteoporosis and arthritis, a growing number of traumatic injuries due to rise in road accidents, and the rising investments and awareness.



However, the complications associated with the use of fracture fixation products, increasing number of product recalls, and the high cost of fracture fixation products, materials, and procedures may hamper the growth of the fracture fixation products industry over the forecast period.



Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators



Bioabsorbable fixators are gaining immense popularity for its use in trauma, orthopedic, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries. They are increasingly being used as implants in above-mentioned surgeries owing to their ability to degrade in vivo after the healing process of the bone is complete. Thus, the growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators will be one of the key fracture fixation products market trends that will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global fracture fixation products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fracture fixation products manufacturers that include: B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.



Also, the fracture fixation products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising number of product launches and approvals

Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators

Technological advances and availability of customized products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

