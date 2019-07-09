There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,757 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide Fracture Fixation Products Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 8% During 2019-2023, Aided by Rising Investments & Awareness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fracture Fixation Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising investments and awareness

Governments and private organizations across many countries are increasingly investing in introducing educational programs to promote the advantages of fracture fixation products.

Several vendors are also focusing on developing smart and robotic fixation systems for fracture surgeries. Thus, the rising investments and awareness will fuel the growth of the fracture fixation products market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics & Segments

This fracture fixation products market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as the external fixation products and internal fixation products. The analysis also considers the sales of fracture fixation products in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.

In 2018, the internal fixation products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of trauma and accidents will play a significant role in the internal fixation products segment to maintain their market position.

Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of fractures associated with osteoporosis and arthritis, a growing number of traumatic injuries due to rise in road accidents, and the rising investments and awareness.

However, the complications associated with the use of fracture fixation products, increasing number of product recalls, and the high cost of fracture fixation products, materials, and procedures may hamper the growth of the fracture fixation products industry over the forecast period.

Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators

Bioabsorbable fixators are gaining immense popularity for its use in trauma, orthopedic, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries. They are increasingly being used as implants in above-mentioned surgeries owing to their ability to degrade in vivo after the healing process of the bone is complete. Thus, the growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators will be one of the key fracture fixation products market trends that will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fracture fixation products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fracture fixation products manufacturers that include: B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Also, the fracture fixation products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising number of product launches and approvals
  • Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators
  • Technological advances and availability of customized products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Stryker Corp.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

