Worldwide Fracture Fixation Products Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 8% During 2019-2023, Aided by Rising Investments & Awareness
Rising investments and awareness
Governments and private organizations across many countries are increasingly investing in introducing educational programs to promote the advantages of fracture fixation products.
Several vendors are also focusing on developing smart and robotic fixation systems for fracture surgeries. Thus, the rising investments and awareness will fuel the growth of the fracture fixation products market at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics & Segments
This fracture fixation products market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of products such as the external fixation products and internal fixation products. The analysis also considers the sales of fracture fixation products in North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.
In 2018, the internal fixation products segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of trauma and accidents will play a significant role in the internal fixation products segment to maintain their market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing incidence of fractures associated with osteoporosis and arthritis, a growing number of traumatic injuries due to rise in road accidents, and the rising investments and awareness.
However, the complications associated with the use of fracture fixation products, increasing number of product recalls, and the high cost of fracture fixation products, materials, and procedures may hamper the growth of the fracture fixation products industry over the forecast period.
Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators
Bioabsorbable fixators are gaining immense popularity for its use in trauma, orthopedic, and craniomaxillofacial surgeries. They are increasingly being used as implants in above-mentioned surgeries owing to their ability to degrade in vivo after the healing process of the bone is complete. Thus, the growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators will be one of the key fracture fixation products market trends that will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global fracture fixation products market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fracture fixation products manufacturers that include: B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corp, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
Also, the fracture fixation products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Internal fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- External fixation products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising number of product launches and approvals
- Growing popularity of bioabsorbable fixators
- Technological advances and availability of customized products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
