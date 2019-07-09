Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Procedures Market Size Worth Around US$ 20 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Procedures Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019-2026.”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coronary artery bypass graft procedures market size is estimated to grow at CAGR above 2.0 % over the forecast time frame and reach the market value around USD 20 billion by 2026.



The demand for coronary artery bypass (CABG) procedure has been encouraged, such as increased incidence of multiple cardiovascular illnesses such as Coronary Heart Disease (CHD), myocardial infarction, and stroke combined with increasing demand for minimally invasive operations. In addition, owing to better patency rates and long-term outcomes, technical advances and increasing preference are expected to propel the CABG market for the internal thoracic artery grease.

In addition, increasing costs of health care boost the economic cost to patients without insurance cover as the cost of CABGs is lower for individuals to travel to developing nations. In turn, this increases demand in developing countries for medical tourism. Some of the important variables driving demand for CABG processes in developing countries are the availability of advantages such as enhanced health care, low operating price and better hospitality.

With sales of USD 11 billion, North America has resulted the coronary artery bypass grafting system market in 2018, with a forecast increase of 2,1 percent at the fastest CAGR. Some of the main factors given for North America's elevated market share include the easy access of graft, elevated healthcare expenditures per capita, the number of target people in the US and Canada, sedentary lifestyles, and increased cardiovascular deaths.

In 2016, approximately 363,452 fatalities in U.S. coronary heart disease are estimated in the estimated estimates released by the American Heart Association. Additionally, CABG and related processes are expected to benefit favorably from favourable reimbursement policies and promising federal projects in order to support the therapy of cardiovascular diseases.

Today, the worldwide market for the bypass grafts is motivated by an increase in cardiovascular disease incidence and the increasing need for geriatric population and for the repetition of revascularisations.

Cardiovascular and aging populations are on the rise, helping to boost worldwide market demand for bypass grafts. The development of the coronary blood pressure bypass graft industry is also anticipated to result from an increasing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting equipment and anastomosis support systems. However, the increased health budget, bad reimbursement and payment models as well as market leadership consolidation act as a significant impediment to this market's development.

The worldwide coronary artery bypass market is anticipated to develop at a healthy CAGR over its predicted era (2015-2026 with fast technological progress in the health sector, reducing cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric populations, and the growing use of endoscopic vessel harvesting equipment and anastomosis aid equipment.

Long operative incisions through the internal thigh and/or calf are traditionally required. Investigations that compare traditional approaches with endoscopic techniques reveal that patients are usually less complicated, less leg pain and less hospitalized with the endoscopic harvest techniques.

Coronary artery bypass graft is an alternative for chosen patient groups with important heart blockages. The CABG bypass graft may be a joint vein or the internal artery of the chest.

Key Players & Strategies

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co Medtronic, TERUMO Co., are the key players in the worldwide coronary artery bypass graft industry. Other includes KG, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Neograft, MAQUET Holding, Sorin Group, Boston Scientific. Edwards Lifesciences, and Genesee Biomedical Inc.

These actors implement organic and organic growth strategies for expanding their product portfolio, strengthening geographic scope, increasing their client base and capturing market shares.

