The Good Group Joins Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates today announced that THE GOOD GROUP LLC, a full-service commercial real estate and development consulting firm based in Georgia is helping with the company’s expansion in the metro-Atlanta area, through their GOOD GROUP REALTY brand. The Good Group is active in regional growth markets in Florida, the Southeast, and other states across the country, led by president and founder Robert Good (CCIM, PE, MBA), specializing in brokerage, civil engineering, and development consulting services for retail, office, hospitality, residential, and mixed-use projects.



“We wanted our Georgia Brokerage affiliated with SperryCGA because of its reputation for collaboration and teamwork, as well as the core values and credentials,” said Good. “They are a recognized name across the country, and we’re looking forward to this franchise opportunity.”

“With the larger reach of coast-to-coast networking, we’ll be able to grow as we help our clients locally and on a regional and national basis,” Good remarked. “We do a lot of land development, and we can support the other affiliates, too. We’ve already received leads due to the Sperry name, and those leads have turned into listings.”

Robert Good, a licensed professional Civil Engineer and Real Estate Broker in several states, is a multi-disciplined executive with significant experience in site selection, acquisition, market analysis, due diligence, entitlements, feasibility analysis, engineering and permitting, construction, and disposition of retail, residential, office, industrial, hospitality, mixed-use developments, and master-planned communities.

Good has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, an MBA with International Studies (China and Vietnam) from Georgia State University, a certificate in Real Estate Finance and Investment from New York University, and is a designated CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member).

“Robert is an excellent fit for our team,” said Rich Enderlin, chief operating officer at Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. “His expertise in many facets of real estate will be indispensable as the company expands. Robert’s professionalism and market insight have served him well, and we look forward to working with him.”

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC offers the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and combines more than 200 sales professionals and 43 affiliate operations across 45 offices throughout the United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com .

