Chief Outsiders Welcomes Technology Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer to its Ranks of Fractional CMOs

The demand-creation expert joins the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm after powering go-to-market insights for a variety of tech-focused B2C enterprises

For more than 20 years, some of the country’s most innovative businesses have turned to Kimberly Salzer to deliver their ideas, products and services to a forward-leaning marketplace. Today, Salzer has brought those futuristic go-to-market insights to Chief Outsiders, where she has become the latest C-suite marketing advisor at the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

Salzer – who has notched broad senior leadership experiences for technology, interactive entertainment, education, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods companies – has become the newest fractional CMO to join the ranks of Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s fastest-growing consulting firms.

Salzer’s work includes a turn as VP Global Brand Management, Activision, where she grew the popular Guitar Hero gaming franchise from $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion while overseeing myriad activities, including long-term planning, forecasting, P&L, music licensing, hardware inventory, game development, downloadable content and marketing. Futurists might also know of Salzer’s former employer, Virgin Hyperloop One – a company which is intent on delivering a new high-speed transportation model to the U.S. Salzer’s work as CMO at the company resulted in 40 billion media impressions and $60 million in additional investment through managing a successful Propulsion Open Air Test and press event at Virgin Hyperloop One test site.

Today, Salzer looks to bring those forward-thinking insights to the SMB and mid-market business clients who seek counsel from Chief Outsiders’ stable of fractional CMOs.

“With her 25 years of experience at increasingly senior levels, Kimberly is the go-to executive for consumer-focused businesses that are looking to drive profit through great product, user acquisition, creating desire and leading talented teams,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West Team. “As a consultant, Kimberly has advised various high growth companies in a variety of environments spanning Fortune 500 to start-ups on brand strategy, growth marketing, organizational structure, and business development.”

Salzer earned a B.A. in Communication Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles; she also holds an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles’ Anderson School of Management.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past five years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

