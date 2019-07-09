BCN Expands Partner Sales Director Team

Former Verizon Business Markets and XO Communications Sales Leader, Phil Haage, to support partners across BCN’s Master Agent Portfolio

Morristown, NJ, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BCN, a NJ-based technology solution provider specializing in meeting the requirements of multi-location, multi-service, multi-network clients, announced that Phil Haage has joined the BCN team of Partner Sales Directors supporting sales partners across the BCN Master Agent portfolio. Haage is based in Chicago, IL and will report to Michael Ginsburg, BCN Vice President of Sales.

“We are incredibly excited that Phil has joined the BCN team,” said Michael Ginsburg, BCN Vice President of Sales. "His market insight and experience in building strong relationships fits perfectly with BCN’s focus on delivering the best possible experience for our partners and customers. We look forward to the value he will most certainly add to BCN and to our partner community."

Haage spent many of his over 20 years in telecom in sales engineering and sales positions at XO Communications. Most recently he was a Managing Client Partner with Verizon Business Markets.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated technology solutions provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, NJ. The Company enables telecommunications sales partners to define and deliver advanced technology solutions that bring simplicity to inherently complex multi-location, multi-carrier customer opportunities. BCN specializes in multi-product aggregation based on a portfolio of over 75 unique wholesale network partners. In addition, BCN provides clients with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For 25 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information call toll free 888-866-7266.

Jeanne Duca BCN Telecom 908-367-5965 jduca@bcntele.com

