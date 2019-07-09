RosettaBooks Publishes C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel’s New Book, Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettaBooks announced today the publication of Digital Transformation: Survive and Thrive in an Era of Mass Extinction by Thomas M. Siebel—a penetrating examination of the new technologies that are disrupting business and government, and how organizations can harness them to transform into digital enterprises. The book includes a foreword by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.



Siebel masterfully guides readers through a fascinating discussion of the game-changing technologies—including elastic cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things—that are fundamentally changing how business and government will operate in the 21st century.

Further, he provides a roadmap to seize these technologies as a strategic opportunity. He shows how leading enterprises such as Enel, 3M, Royal Dutch Shell, the U.S. Department of Defense, and others are applying AI and IoT with stunning results.

Digital Transformation is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold. For more information, visit http://digitaltransformation.ai.

Siebel is represented by James Levine of Levine | Greenberg | Rostan Literary Agency.

Praise for Digital Transformation

“Urgent doesn’t begin to describe the insights contained in Tom Siebel's Digital Transformation. His combination of historic perspective and an incisive approach to the specific technologies reshaping our world should be essential reading for any leader."

—Eric Schmidt, Former CEO of Google Inc.

“Tom Siebel has laid out in simple terms how to understand and thrive in today’s new information economy. Digital Transformation is a must read for today’s business leaders.”

—Charles Schwab, Founder and Chairman, The Charles Schwab Corporation

“Siebel skillfully describes the new technologies that you must understand to give you confidence to ask the right questions and drive change that delivers both short-term results and long-term competitive advantage.”

—Robert Simons, Professor, Harvard Business School

“Digital Transformation delivers a detailed look at the big picture, explaining not only what is happening now, but what companies must do and why. Instead of being fearful, read this book and learn how human leadership, strategy, and risk-taking can make the most of it.”

—Garry Kasparov, Former World Chess Champion

About the Author: Thomas M. Siebel is CEO of C3.ai, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence software. A globally renowned leader in information technology, Mr. Siebel has been at the forefront of several major innovation cycles, including relational databases, enterprise application software, Internet computing, AI, and the Internet of things. He pioneered the customer relationship management (CRM) category with the founding of Siebel Systems. Recognized by Businessweek as one of the top 25 managers in global business, Mr. Siebel is a three-time recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award and was named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2018. He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2013.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.

Publicity: Lauren Kuhn, Fortier Public Relations, 630-857-8207, lauren@fortierpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/498fedda-12fe-4cff-b34b-eaa735b183f6



