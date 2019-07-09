Innovative Computing Systems Expands into New Office in Austin

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., a Los Angeles-based legal technology company with offices in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, California, announces its Technical Assistance Center’s move and expansion into a new office building in Austin.



Currently located on Bee Caves Road on the city’s southwest side, Innovative is moving its Austin staff, which include accounting, project management, sales and marketing staff alongside the company’s engineers, to a larger and more modern office space on Capital of Texas Highway northwest of downtown Austin.

“Our new location will allow us to continue to grow and invest in our Austin team,” says Michael Kemps, founder and chief executive officer of Innovative Computing Systems. “We opened our Austin office in 2013, and its location in the Central Time Zone allows us to offer longer support hours for our clients located on both coasts of the U.S. We started with just two engineers in Austin and will soon exceed seven times that number, along with staff from other departments.”

Beyond space for additional employees, Kemps notes that finding an office environment that will enhance the professional experience of employees is critical and a key factor in the move as well.

“Most important, we know our clients receive the best service and support when our team members are comfortable and have access to well-maintained, modern office services. We’re very pleased to move to a location that will allow our employees to perform their best. Our entire team is grateful to be entrusted with providing white-glove technology solutions and support for our professional services clients,” says Kemps.

The new office address is:

8310 N Capital of Texas Highway

Suite 295

Austin, Texas 78731

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753







