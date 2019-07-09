Snap36 Partners with Distributor Data Solutions to Provide Leading Image Capture Solutions for B2B E-Commerce

Partnership provides access to exceptional online customer experiences for the electrical, construction, and industrial distribution industries

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap36 , the market leader for rich and interactive 360° product experiences, today announces its partnership with DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) , the leading e-commerce product content and data management provider serving the wholesale distribution industry. The partnership, part of DDS' Digital Alliance program, will allow DDS customers to use Snap36's interactive 360° product images in their online strategy.



The DDS Digital Alliance provides helpful resources and expertise to DDS customers, which include distributors, manufacturers and other professionals serving the electrical, lighting, solar, plumbing, HVAC, tool, industrial supply, and automation industries. By partnering with tech-savvy companies like Snap36, DDS can help both its distributor and manufacturer customers gain a competitive edge and grow their brand awareness, engagement, and sales.

“Our content management capabilities are optimized to accommodate and deliver Snap36 360-degree and three-dimensional imagery to distributor websites,” says DDS President Matt Christensen. “We can deliver this content regardless of e-commerce platform or viewer preference—our goal is to help manufacturers and distributors get this content to market as quickly and effortlessly as possible.”

Today’s business buyer is increasingly online-dependent. According to Forrester Research, 60% prefer not to interact with a sales representative as the primary source of information, and 62% say they can now develop selection criteria or finalize a vendor list based solely on digital content. The group predicts that by 2023, 17% of all B2B buying will happen online.

DDS is seeing this demand in the distribution industry. “360-degree and three-dimensional imagery is becoming another critical type of product content that distributors’ customers are asking for online, and that manufacturers are actively producing to help market and sell their products,” says Christensen. “The 360-degree interactive format shows products in exceptional detail, which helps engineers and maintenance professionals find the right product they need more quickly, which we have seen increase online conversions by as much as 47%.”

“B2B online buying behavior is changing dramatically and most manufacturers and distributors aren't ready. The goal of this partnership is to change that,” said Jeff Hunt, Co-founder and CEO of Snap36. “We’re excited to provide DDS customers with high-quality, interactive product imagery that will grow their business and reduce costly returns.”

Snap36 is the leading rich-product content solution for retailers and brands, enabling them to improve consistency and trust during the online purchasing experience. Rather than using traditional photography processes, Snap36 efficiently automates image capture with innovative robotic equipment and workflow software to deliver 360° and 3D imagery, augmented & virtual reality, video, and interactive content. For more information, please visit www.snap36.com.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, DDS (Distributor Data Solutions) is a premier e-commerce product content provider developed by veterans of the distribution industry. DDS delivers complete, accurate, and up-to-date product content—sourced direct from manufacturers but with intelligent, programmatic enhancements for optimal usability—to power distributors’ e-commerce websites. For more information, please visit www.distributordatasolutions.com.

