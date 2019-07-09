Helix Semiconductors’ MxC 200 DC-DC Power ICs Now Available through Digi-Key

Distributor Agreement Addresses Growing Demand for More Energy-Efficient Power ICs in Burgeoning DC-DC Market

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors and Digi-Key, a leading electronic components distributor, today announced that the two companies have entered into a global distribution partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Digi-Key will distribute Helix Semiconductors' MxC ® 200 family of configurable, high-efficiency 15W DC-DC power ICs and evaluation boards worldwide.



Helix’s MxC 200 family of configurable 15W DC-DC power ICs are now available worldwide from Digi-Key. The MxC 200 takes voltage input ranging from 12-48V and converts it to selectable lower voltages, enabling it to achieve unprecedented high efficiency.





The MxC 200 family consists of five monolithic, configurable, high-voltage switch capacitor ICs targeted for use in both non-isolated and isolated, buck or boost DC-DC converter applications. The MxC 200 takes voltage input ranging from 12-48V and converts it to selectable lower voltages, enabling it to achieve unprecedented high efficiency and to stay nearly flat from full load down to 5% load.

“We are very excited to bring on Helix Semiconductors as one of our newest supplier partners,” noted Nick D. Olson, manager, semiconductor products for Digi-Key Electronics. “Their products and innovations in the world of power management are true game changers and welcome additions to our product offering.”

Target applications for the MxC 200 include a wide variety of products such as machine vision and security cameras, wireless access points, IoT gateways, and VoIP phones – as well as 24V to 48V intermediate bus converter applications and 48V input telecom and other Power-over-Ethernet applications. The MxC 200 also targets products with 24V inputs, such as HVAC systems and industrial controllers.

According to Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors, “Not only does Digi-Key have the world’s largest selection of electronic components available for immediate shipment, their reputation is unparalleled in the channel. Selecting them as our global distribution partner was the obvious choice. Last year, Digi-Key experienced 35% growth and received over 100 million visits to their website. Their total customer base spans more than 500,000 in over 170 countries. Now this massive audience will see products from Helix Semiconductors. By expanding our sales channel and making it easy for customers to get our evaluation boards and parts quickly, Digi-Key is playing a critical role in our mission to make more efficient, smaller, lighter, cooler power supplies and products possible.”

Helix Semiconductors’ MxC 200 family of power ICs – including board products, evaluation boards and parts – are currently available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key. Please visit https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/h/helix-semiconductors or www.helixsemiconductors.com for more information.

About Digi-Key

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key’s broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com .



About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors’ power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

