Questex’s American Spa CBD Summit to Host Wellness Decision-makers and Providers at the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Education Program in Colorado this August

Tap into the Explosive CBD Industry Expected to Reach $22 Billion by 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s American Spa CBD Summit today unveiled its conference program, which tackles the industry’s key topics. Targeted to wellness decision-makers and providers, the education programming serves as the most comprehensive in the industry and addresses some of the most challenging issues faced. The American Spa CBD Summit takes place August 4-6, 2019 in Denver. To register to attend, click here.

American Spa CBD Summit: American Spa CBD Summit

The market for CBD-based hemp products is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022. (The Brightfield Group) Due to the recent legalization and the explosion of CBD products across the country, wellness facilities are receiving increasing pressure from consumers to implement CBD products and treatments into their menu of services and as part of their retail offerings. They must adapt and execute these various treatments in order to stay competitive in the growing market. The implementation of CBD has its own set of unique challenges that have led to a direct need for proper education.

The Summit will feature 42 renowned industry speakers who will tackle the industry’s key topics by offering tangible tools, solutions, and strategies to best help decision-makers and providers tap into the multi-billion-dollar market.

Attendees will be able to take advantage of education via various tracks, including one spearheaded by the Green Spa Network. Topics that will be covered include:

Best Practices and Strategies for Selling, Marketing, and Promoting CBD Products and Treatments



CBD & the Science Behind It



Benefits of CBD Use



Advice for Selecting an Effective CBD Brand



Legal, Insurance, and Liability Info



Tips for Answering Client CBD Questions



Ideas for Avoiding Weedwashing and CBD



Advice for Managing Social Media and Other Promotions Amid ‘Illegal Substances’ Rules and Regulations

Notable industry speakers include:

Helen Brown, Area Director of Wellness, Spa Solage: Auberge Resorts Collection

Jeffrey Chen, Executive Director, UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative

Patty Field, Senior Corporate Manager, Spa Operations, Marriott International

Sally Fisher, M.D., Wellness Workshop Leader and Guest Consultant, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort

Matthew Karnes, CPA, Founder, Greenwave Advisors

Kate Morrison, Spa Director, Ojai Valley Inn

Chelsie Spencer, Attorney, Ritter Spencer PLLC

In addition to the education program, the American Spa CBD Summit will offer a Showcase Area where attendees can discover CBD brands, take advantage of opportunities for networking, and experience CBD treatments.

“With experts and subjects culled by American Spa’s editorial team, the Summit aims to help clarify the CBD industry with powerful education aimed at helping wellness decision-makers and providers,” says Julie Keller Callaghan, editor-in-chief and publisher of American Spa and event founder. “To ensure that our audience leaves with all of the information they need to tap into this explosive market, we are also hosting a Showcase Area where attendees can learn about many CBD brands and get to experience them in person.”

Several notable CBD brands are participating in the conference. Featured sponsors include Acara Skincare, Ambika Herbals, Cannaiseur Brands, CBD Care Garden, Color Up Therapeutics, Cultivate, Dermaquest Inc, Green Spa Network, Hale Cosmeceuticals, JL Essentials, Lacuna Botanicals, Mary’s Medicinals, Medicine Women, Primal Healing, RE Botanicals, Splish CBD, Universal, Veritas Farms, WELL CBD, White Lion Teas, ZuRi: A CBD Supply Co. and many more.

The Summit offers two levels of attendance.

The Three-Day VIP Pass includes an opening night VIP party with early access to the showcase area; access to the full conference program, product showcases, meals and the day-two cocktail reception; and a gift bag filled with CBD products.

The Two-Day Pass includes access to the full conference program, product showcases, meals and the day-two cocktail reception.

For more information on the American Spa CBD Summit, visit www.americanspacbdsummit.com . To sign up for American Spa’s new CBD newsletter, Budding Beauty, click here .

For sponsorship information, contact Maura Igoe at migoe@questex.com. For media inquiries and additional details, contact Julie Keller Callaghan at jkeller@questex.com.

Stay up to date with the American Spa CBD Summit on Facebook and Instagram .

About Questex

At Questex, we are passionate about driving business outcomes. We connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices and live with experiential engagements. We understand the buyer’s behavior and evolving needs and connect them with the seller through continual touchpoints. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement and turnkey solutions all in one place.

Media Contact

Julie Keller Callaghan

Editor-in-Chief & Publisher, American Spa

Event Founder, American Spa CBD Summit

E: jkeller@questex.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.