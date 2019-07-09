Grande Lakes, Orlando Introduces Teacher Appreciate Rate

Special Savings for Teachers Available Through December 30th at Luxury Orlando Hotels

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of their valuable contributions throughout the school year, Grande Lakes Orlando has just introduced a Teacher Appreciation rate available for stays through December 30th, 2019.



Grande Lakes, Orlando introduces teacher appreciation rate.





Grande Lakes, Orlando is the perfect summer destination for teachers to take a break from the ABCs and 123s and relax on over 500 acres of the most enchanting natural surroundings in Florida. Teachers and their families will revel in easy access to all of the magical attractions of Orlando as well as a plethora of on-property diversions including golf, spa treatments, land and water activities at Grande Lakes Sports (mountain biking, kayaking, fishing, flightseeing, and more) as well as the simple pleasures of spending an afternoon in the lazy-river outdoor heated pool. The resort also recently introduced a first-of-its-kind interactive water feature, AquaCourse 360 which combines the challenges of an obstacle course with the excitement of an adventure mission and is watery fun for guests of all ages — including those who can stand on the sidelines and fire high-powered water jets at those on the course.

The Teacher Appreciation Rate is from $139 per room, per night at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes , (savings of 30% off regular rack rates) and $174 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes (savings of 30%). This offer is based upon availability, limited to two rooms per night, applicable to teachers only, and requires proof of employment as a teacher at check-in.

To book the Teacher Appreciation Rate, visit GrandeLakes.com and use promotional code ZTC or call 1-800-576-5760.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott and the new AquaCourse 360 interactive water feature. Dining options feature the culinary mastery of award-winning chefs Norman Van Aken with Norman’s at The Ritz-Carlton and Melissa Kelly with PRIMO at JW Marriott, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement. The resort’s renowned culinary program is further showcased at The Kitchen at JW Marriott Orlando and Highball & Harvest at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, as well as The Brewery, an on-property nano-brewery and Chef’s Table. Furthering this farm-to-fork commitment are the on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm.

On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, fishing school, falconry and more. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com . Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alissa Perez

Director of Public Relations

(407) 393-4110

alissa.perez@ritzcarlton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98181565-8680-4189-b349-6e1442131e7a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.