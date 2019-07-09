Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of the Navy Blanket Purchase Agreement for Symantec Products and Services

Enterprise Software License Agreement Makes Cutting-Edge Cyber Security Solutions Available to U.S. Department of the Navy and Affiliated Branches Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON). Under the agreement, Carahsoft and its authorized reseller partners will distribute Symantec software, hardware and maintenance services to the DON and affiliated branches, including the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and reserve components of each force.



This BPA is awarded as part of the DON’s Enterprise Software Licensing (ESL) initiative to consolidate, centralize and streamline IT acquisition and management processes and is available for ordering by all headquarters, bases, installations and deployments under the supervision of the Secretary of the Navy on a worldwide basis. The agreement includes a one-year base ordering period, with four (one-year) option periods, for a total period of performance of five years through April 2024. The estimated volume of purchases through this BPA is $69.14 million.

Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform and associated products and services are available under this BPA, including the following categories:

Advanced Threat Protection

Endpoint Security

Email Security

Information Protection

Network Security

Security Services

“The Navy’s decision to expand its use of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform throughout the enterprise aligns with Symantec’s mission to consolidate and integrate assets on a common platform, driving down costs and complexity and creating a more secure environment,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of Federal, Symantec. “This BPA will allow for more advanced cyber defense capabilities for the Department of the Navy, while providing a better value to the government agencies and taxpayers.”

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners have supported the U.S. Navy for 15 years, and we are proud to further simplify procurement across the entire Navy through this BPA,” said Annie Marshall, Director of the Symantec team at Carahsoft. “As the Navy serves our nation, offering products from one of the leading cyber security vendors allows it to ensure that its personnel are operating in secure virtual environments, no matter the physical environment they operate in.”

The following reseller partners are named ordering points under this BPA:

DLT Solutions

Epoch Concepts LLC

FCN Inc.

Integration Technologies Group Inc.

Norseman

Thundercat Technology

This BPA supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents, developing solicitations and evaluating offers.

Symantec’s cyber security solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0047 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Symantec team at Carahsoft at (877) GOV-SYMC or SymantecNavyBPA@Carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Symantec, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

Carahsoft Technology Corp.

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



