Global Audio & Video Editing Software Market Outlook 2019-2023: Rise in Mobile-based Editing Software Spells Lucrative Opportunities

Increase in rate of content generation and rise in OTT platforms



The increasing adoption of smartphones and rising internet speeds have influenced the growth of social media content. Several influencers and digital marketers across social media platforms are leveraging editing software to differentiate their channel's count. The increasing number of connected devices have augmented the growth of the global OTT video streaming market.



This has necessitated the need for audio and video editing tools among OTT video streaming vendors, thereby driving the growth of the global audio and video editing software market size at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.



This audio and video editing software market analysis considers the adoption of software by commercial and personal end-users. The analysis also considers the adoption of audio and video editing software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the advertisement industry will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market looks at factors such as increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms, decrease in prices of audio and video editing software, and strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants.



However, increase in use of open-source and free editing software, increase in use of pirated software, and codec support and other compatibility issues may hinder the growth of the audio and video editing software industry over the forecast period.



Increase in the use of open-source and free editing software



Budget constraints have led several startups and SMEs to look for free and open-source audio and video editing software. Moreover, many opensource software available in the market are customizable based on user preferences. The increase in the adoption of open-source and free editing software is expected to hinder the growth of the global audio and video editing software market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global audio and video editing software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several audio and video editing solution providers that include: Adobe, Apple, Avid Technology, CyberLink Corp, and Steinberg Media Technologies.



Also, the audio and video editing software market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward cloud-based delivery model

Increased use of editing software for personal use

Rise in mobile-based editing software

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Avid Technology Inc.

CyberLink Corp.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

