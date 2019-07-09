Global Audio & Video Editing Software Market Outlook 2019-2023: Rise in Mobile-based Editing Software Spells Lucrative Opportunities
Increase in rate of content generation and rise in OTT platforms
The increasing adoption of smartphones and rising internet speeds have influenced the growth of social media content. Several influencers and digital marketers across social media platforms are leveraging editing software to differentiate their channel's count. The increasing number of connected devices have augmented the growth of the global OTT video streaming market.
This has necessitated the need for audio and video editing tools among OTT video streaming vendors, thereby driving the growth of the global audio and video editing software market size at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
This audio and video editing software market analysis considers the adoption of software by commercial and personal end-users. The analysis also considers the adoption of audio and video editing software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the advertisement industry will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market looks at factors such as increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms, decrease in prices of audio and video editing software, and strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants.
However, increase in use of open-source and free editing software, increase in use of pirated software, and codec support and other compatibility issues may hinder the growth of the audio and video editing software industry over the forecast period.
Increase in the use of open-source and free editing software
Budget constraints have led several startups and SMEs to look for free and open-source audio and video editing software. Moreover, many opensource software available in the market are customizable based on user preferences. The increase in the adoption of open-source and free editing software is expected to hinder the growth of the global audio and video editing software market.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few players, the global audio and video editing software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several audio and video editing solution providers that include: Adobe, Apple, Avid Technology, CyberLink Corp, and Steinberg Media Technologies.
Also, the audio and video editing software market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift toward cloud-based delivery model
- Increased use of editing software for personal use
- Rise in mobile-based editing software
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Avid Technology Inc.
- CyberLink Corp.
- Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
