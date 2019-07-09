AssetMark Announces Launch of Its Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (“AssetMark”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock. AssetMark is offering 6,250,000 shares of common stock, and the selling stockholder, an affiliate of Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., is offering 6,250,000 shares of common stock. In addition, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. AssetMark has been authorized to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AMK."



J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and Huatai Securities (USA) are also acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526.

A registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had an estimated $56 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon

lsiegel@groupgordon.com

(212) 784 5727



