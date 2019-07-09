A Dessert Cheese Board for Every Season

/EIN News/ --

Dessert cheese boards featuring Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella and Crave Brothers Mascarpone are a concept for all seasons. Let the simplicity and quality of the ingredients shine through all year long when you’re entertaining guests. The best part? Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has already created the recipes.





Crave Brothers Farmstead Mascarpone and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese pairs well with summer fruits and chocolate.



Crave Brothers Farmstead Mascarpone Cheese is a perfect complement to candied nuts, seasonal and dried fruit.









1. Simplify your life with seasonal dessert cheese boards. Simply pair Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese with fruit-based desserts in spring and summer, harvest flavors of apples and pumpkin in autumn, and luxurious chocolate offerings for the holidays. Decorate dessert cheese boards with seasonal accents like fresh herbs, small pumpkins or evergreen sprigs. When guests can serve themselves, you have more time to socialize.

2. Establish your own casually elegant style. By offering a selection of desserts, you can easily please a crowd. The sweet cream flavor and velvety texture of Crave Brothers Mascarpone invites creativity. Add small portions of mousse or parfaits to the dessert board, with a few nibbles like mini cookies or candied walnuts. Lemon Mascarpone Tarts or Mascarpone Filled Strawberries round out the selection.

3. Draw on seasonal fresh ingredients for inspiration. For example, for spring and summer entertaining, follow the fruit. Make desserts such as Berry Kabobs with Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella. They’re served on skewers with fresh blackberries and strawberries, fresh mint leaves and cherry-size Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine.

4. Create fun fall gatherings with memorable desserts. Seasonal dessert cheese boards are ideal for football parties or Thanksgiving celebrations. Offer fall flavors like Pumpkin Tiramisu Parfaits made with Crave Brothers Mascarpone, and apple slices with Sweet and Savory Apple Cheesy Dip. The dip blends apple butter, grated sharp cheddar cheese and Crave Brothers Mascarpone. Add dried fruit, spiced pecans, and biscotti to the cheese board to complete your dessert course.

5. Serve up bite-sized holiday luxury. For holiday entertaining, consider rich desserts made with Crave Brothers Mascarpone. Irish Crème Dessert Cups or combinations like Berries and Crave Brothers Mascarpone Chocolate Truffles are specialties to see you through the season.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is sustainably produced in the family’s farmstead cheese-making facility that practices water conservation, recycling, and uses 100 percent green power.

For dessert cheese board recipes, visit www.cravecheese.com. You’ll also find details about award-winning Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, and videos highlighting the Crave Brothers green story.

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Their anaerobic biodigester produces more electricity than they need, enough to power the dairy farm, the farmstead cheese-making plant, and over 300 homes in their community.

Every pound of cheese made by George Crave, a licensed cheese maker, is made with milk from the family’s herd. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer’s Rope String Cheese, and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.

