American Tinnitus Association Elects Five New Members to its Board of Directors

Each newly elected director brings valuable experience to help ATA further its mission to find a cure for tinnitus

Vienna, Virginia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) has elected five members to serve three-year terms on its board of directors, according to Dr. Jill Meltzer, newly elected ATA Board Chair. The ATA is the nation’s only nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of the approximately 25 million people in the United States with tinnitus – also known as “ringing in the ears.”



“Our new board members bring experience with tinnitus, research, business, and non-profit organizations to ATA, and we will benefit greatly from their expertise and experience,” Dr. Meltzer shared. “I look forward to working with all of them and appreciate their willingness to volunteer in this capacity.”

Newly Elected ATA Board Members

Phillip Gander, PhD, is an assistant research scientist at the Human Brain Research Lab, University of Iowa. He is a member of the Society for Neuroscience and the Association for Research in Otolaryngology. He has shared his research with multiple media outlets and with tinnitus support groups. Gander is an advocate for using principled approaches to information and using science to contribute to the goals of the ATA.

Bar-Giora Golderg is an inventor, entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. Goldberg holds 30 U.S. patents and was one of the developers of the swallowable Endoscopic pill. He has published two books, and, as a member of the ATA San Diego chapter, he helped create and publish a Tinnitus handbook. Goldberg has had tinnitus for 12 years and plans to bring his knowledge and experience to help ATA raise funds and awareness.

Gordon J. Mountford, CPA, is an investor who has spent his career in professional services working with both not-for-profit and for-profit organizations and committed his career to improving healthcare. He has had severe tinnitus for more than a decade and considers it a personal mission to help find ways to solve the tinnitus dilemma.

Robert Travis Scott is president of Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana and has served on numerous state commissions, advisory boards, and non-profit organizations. Scott is a former newspaper editor, bureau chief, and reporter. He has experienced sever tinnitus since 2017 and plans to bring experience in strategic planning, board management and relations, public policy and data research, writing, public speaking, and public relations to his new role on the ATA Board.

Robert Traynor, AuD, EdD, MA MBA, is a practicing audiologist who has treated tinnitus since 1978 and has watched the way it is diagnosed, approached, and treated change significantly since then. He wants to work with the ATA Board to assist the organization’s efforts to stimulate research leading to new treatment techniques.

About the American Tinnitus Association

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA), headquartered in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, has been a publicly supported 501(c)3 organization since 1971, with its Scientific Advisory Committee representing the top tinnitus researchers from around the world. The mission and core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association are to promote relief, help prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

www.ATA.org

Margaret Brown American Tinnitus Association 703-898-9443 margaret@mlbpr.com



