Centro’s Basis Automates Advertising Performance Reporting by Integrating LinkedIn Ads

Agencies Receive Daily LinkedIn Ad Delivery Data Formatted to Match Overall Campaign Reporting Structure; Integration Reduces Time Required to Unify Reports From Different Vendors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced an API integration with LinkedIn to automate campaign performance reporting. Advertisers using LinkedIn’s self-serve ad platform now receive daily performance data in Centro’s Basis.



“Advertising to audiences on LinkedIn is essential for engaging high-value aspirational professionals,” said April Weeks, EVP of media services and operations, Centro. “Basis offers an easier and more efficient way to align data from multiple campaign sources (such as LinkedIn) so the team can focus on high-value work on behalf of the client or stakeholder.”





Basis is the most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform on the market, as well as the only software to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Now, Basis receives data from LinkedIn that is standardized and formatted to match campaign analytics from other sites, channels, and vendors. This integration significantly reduces the time needed to assemble and unify reports.

Basis rationalizes delivery data from major ad servers, major social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Automated data feeds from LinkedIn drive efficiency for media professionals as it pertains to:



Speed : Removes numerous manual steps necessary to unify reports from different tactics and media.

: Removes numerous manual steps necessary to unify reports from different tactics and media. Clarity : Evaluates LinkedIn ad performance compared to all other media channels.

: Evaluates LinkedIn ad performance compared to all other media channels. Intelligence : Empowers buyers and planners to execute informed optimizations based on holistic analysis of campaigns.

: Empowers buyers and planners to execute informed optimizations based on holistic analysis of campaigns. Results: Demonstrates attribution conversions by assessing how users’ LinkedIn interactions relate to overall campaign engagement.

Most media management and buying systems do not have robust API integrations with major third-party ad servers that automatically standardize reports. Basis users no longer have to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data.

Basis improves agencies’ revenue margins, controls costs associated with technology platforms, and lifts team productivity by automating the most manual and redundant tasks in digital media buying and operations – such as campaign reporting. Its award-winning DSP is rated No. 1 on software review site G2 Crowd , and is seamlessly integrated with workflow automation, holistic analytics, business intelligence technology, and billing reconciliation. To learn more, visit: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

