Command Alkon Named to 2019 Constructech 50 List

The Most Influential Construction Technology Companies Recognized in Constructech’s Summer Issue

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is proud to announce their selection to the 2019 Constructech 50, as well as their placement in the Top 10. The list is comprised of construction technology providers with a strong company culture and ongoing market presence.



“Market pressures are squeezing construction budgets, schedules, and available labor,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “We continually anticipate and strive to solve these challenges through world-class solutions. Our inclusion in the Top 10 of the Constructech 50 list reemphasizes Command Alkon’s position as an industry leader and innovator, and reflects our commitment to improving productivity, communication, and collaboration for all stakeholders at a jobsite.”

The Constructech 50 listing takes into consideration both public and private companies, revenue, customers, and intangibles, which includes how responsive the companies are to customers and the industry as a whole, how accessible they are, and how they serve the industry behind the scenes.

“This year’s Constructech 50 prove that these companies have the vision, intuition and stamina, to continue to help the construction industry build bigger and better projects,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “These companies have truly built a business that is designed to stand the test of time by empowering employees to serve industry well.”

To choose the winners, the editors underwent an extensive judging process, which involved reviewing entries, conducting research on each company considered, and engaging in additional conversations with industry advisors including professors and construction CIOs who share their thoughts about key companies in the space.

“Command Alkon has the customers and revenue to prove its success, but it’s the company’s focus on customer service, ongoing training for employees, and community engagement that help it stand out as a company.” -Constructech Editors

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

ABOUT CONSTRUCTECH



Constructech – fierce advocates for construction. It connects people, equipment, technology, and data. Constructech leads contractors and builders in today’s digital transformation by leveraging information and emerging technologies, connected equipment, and must-have tools at the jobsite. constructech.com

