UNEX Manufacturing Named Top Green Supply Chain Provider for 4th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. , the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, announces the company has been named to Food Logistics Top 100 Green Supply Chain Provider Awards for 2019. This is UNEX Manufacturing’s fourth appearance on this prestigious list. UNEX was chosen for helping food & beverage businesses lower their energy usage in their fulfillment processes.



“Using green warehouse technologies within your distribution operations will help to lower energy costs and decrease your carbon footprint to address consumer concerns about sustainability,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing. “UNEX manufactures environmentally friendly equipment that doesn’t require energy to run, thus saving energy costs. Our cost-effective, flexible solutions help distribution operations meet green initiatives while keeping products flowing through fulfillment.”

"Our Top Green Providers demonstrate leadership in sustainability throughout the global food supply chain, from better management of natural resources to technology applications and operational improvements that reduce food waste from the farm to the retailer to the end consumer," notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director. "Environmental stewardship is a defining feature for these companies, as is their determination to continually raise the sustainability bar year after year."

UNEX carton flow, pallet flow and storage solutions, along with their conveying systems do not use electricity to run; instead they rely on gravity and the patented Span-Track wheel beds and lanes. UNEX’s flow racks can be used in return lanes to send cartons back through the warehouse for reuse, saving on packaging materials and boxes. For one grocer, UNEX helped the company to optimize their space in their freezer cooler area instead of expanding that section of their operation. This helped them avoid dramatically increasing energy consumption that comes along with larger freezer cooler areas.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy-saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

This year’s Top Green Providers list includes grocers, 3PLs, cold storage providers, pallet and packaging manufacturers, software and technology companies and others whose products and services are elevating sustainability to a competitive advantage. The Food Logistics 2017 Top Green Providers will be showcased in the June issue, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com .

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .



Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

