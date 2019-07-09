DZS to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13th

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI; “DZS” or the "Company"), a global provider of ultra-broadband network access solutions and communications platforms deployed by advanced Tier 1, 2 and 3 service providers and enterprise customers, will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. / 2:00 p.m. P.T.



Conference Call:

To access the conference call, please dial 1-888-306-9369 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-503-406-4059 (international) and entering the access code 9387794. The audio webcast will be simultaneously available on the Investor Relations section of DZS’s website at https://investor-dzsi.com/investor-relations/events/ .

An audio replay will be offered for a week, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 9387794. An audio webcast recording will also be available online at https://investor-dzsi.com/investor-relations/events/ for approximately one week following the original call.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of ultra-broadband network access solutions and communications platforms deployed by advanced Tier 1, 2 and 3 service providers and enterprise customers. Our solutions are deployed by over 900 customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. Our ultra-broadband solutions are focused on creating significant value for our customers by delivering innovative solutions that empower global communication advancement by shaping the internet connection experience. Every connection matters, and the first connection to the internet and cloud services applications matters the most. Our principal focus is centered around enabling our customers to connect everything and everyone to the internet-cloud economy via ultra-broadband connectivity solutions. The Company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies-including: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching with Software Defined Networking (“SDN”) capabilities, new enterprise solutions based on Passive Optical LAN (“POL”), and new generation of SDN/ Network Function Virtualization (“NFV”) solutions for unified wired and wireless networks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo, and DASAN Zhone product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or products names are all subject to change without notice.

Contacts Pei Hung, DZS Investor Relations DZS Strategic Communications: Tel: +1 510.777.7386 Matt Glover or Najim Mostamand, CFA Fax: +1 510.777.7001 Tel: +1 949.574.3860 E: phung@dasanzhone.com E: dzsi@gatewayir.com



