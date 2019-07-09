Qualifying Rounds for 2019 IDEAL® National Championship Now Underway Across the World

/EIN News/ -- In Celebration of Electricians from around the World, Championship Weekend is expanding to include an International Competition



IDEAL® Electrical has launched its fourth annual National Championship to showcase the skills and professionalism of today's electricians.





2019 National Championship Weekend at Disney’s ® Coronado Springs Resort November 7-9, 2019

SYCAMORE, Ill., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDEAL® Electrical has launched its fourth annual national competition to find the best electricians in the United States and Canada. “This year, we believe more than 100,000 professionals, apprentices and students will compete across the United States alone,” said Doug Sanford, Group President of IDEAL Electrical. Qualifying and Championship Weekend competitions will include professional and student/apprentice individual competitors, as well as Contractor and School teams.

IDEAL ® National Championship Weekend Will Include an International Competition

“We now have IDEAL National Championship competitions in the U.S., Canada, China, Australia and Mexico. So this year, we’re bringing the national champions from each of those countries to Championship Weekend in Orlando, Florida, November 7-9 at Disney’s® Coronado Springs Resort.”

Sanford continued, “After we crown this year’s North American champions, we’ll have a special ‘International Round’ to determine the top electricians in the world. Champions from the U.S., Australia, Canada and China will compete.”

Contractors and Schools Assume New, Bigger Roles in this Year’s Championship

“We’re always looking for ways to make the event better, more challenging for the competitors and more inclusive of the entire trade,” said Sanford. “So this year, we have launched the Contractor Challenge and School Challenge to showcase the quality of talent each contractor and school brings to the profession.” Contractors and schools are being invited to register teams at IDEALnationals.com . “We believe this change will inject some additional fun and friendly rivalry into the competition,” Sanford added. He expects over 100 contractor teams and over 150 school teams to compete this year.

IDEAL National Championship Rallies U.S. Trade to Attract New Electricians

IDEAL Electrical established the IDEAL National (U.S.) Championship four years ago to showcase the skills and professionalism of today’s electricians. “The U.S. is facing a significant shortage of electricians in the next few years. The U.S. Labor Department reports the gap will reach 60,000 electricians by 2026. We created the IDEAL National Championship to honor the trade community and help attract young men and women into satisfying careers as electricians and contractors,” stated Sanford.

“I think we have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to powerfully demonstrate how pivotal this skilled trade is to powering and connecting the rest of us at work, at home and at play. Without ‘Sparkies,’ technologies don’t move forward. Buildings don’t fully function. Homes don’t meet expectations. And cars don’t anticipate problems.”

What’s on the Line at Championship Weekend?

“Only 174 electricians will make it to Championship Weekend,” said Sanford. “That weekend, we will award over $600,000 in cash and prizes. So, this is a big recognition not only for individuals, but also the contractors they work for, and the schools they represent.”

Qualifying round events are held through October 4th across the U.S., and in China, Canada, Australia and Mexico. During these events, competitors will need to demonstrate both their problem-solving and physical skills around, cutting, stripping, crimping, terminating and more – using IDEAL tools through a challenge judged by time, craftsmanship, termination, connectivity, and safety.

All tools will be available at each qualifying round event, but competitors have the option to use their own IDEAL tools, which can be purchased in advance to practice by visiting a local distributor or IDEALnationals.com .

Wild Card Opportunities

The professional and student/apprentice with the best scores in each state/territory will advance to Championship Weekend. The top three individual competitors from 2018 will return for a chance to defend their titles.

There are also 14 Wild Card slots available for professionals and students/apprentices respectively. These will be filled by the three best scoring individuals from each U.S. region (North, South, East and West) who do not win their state/territory’s bid and two additional top scorers from Canada.

Those advancing will receive travel accommodations to compete in Championship Weekend at Disney’s® Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on November 7-9.

About IDEAL® ELECTRICAL

IDEAL ELECTRICAL is a company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. IDEAL is a global leader in electrical tools and wire termination, as well as the development, manufacturing and marketing of enhanced energy management systems, products and technologies for professional electricians, design engineers and facilities executives.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 103-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

Contact:

Mike Grossman

E: mgrossman@sccadv.com

P: 312-222-7478



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3be2758e-2b27-47f6-adc5-fee3d8e3d9a0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.