Former Jackson-Hewitt CEO Mike Lister Joins MetaBank®

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaBank ® , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: CASH ) ("Meta") announced today that Mike Lister has been named Head of Meta’s Tax Services division.



Lister has more than 40 years of experience in the tax industry, including serving as the Chairman, President and CEO of Jackson-Hewitt. Additionally, Lister has served in senior leadership positions with Navigator Financial Products, Mendham Valley Consulting, and H&R Block. Lister holds many industry accolades and was named to the “100 Most Influential Leaders in the Accounting and Tax Industry” list for six consecutive years.

“Mike is an accomplished executive who brings with him a long history of leadership experience and demonstrated success in the tax industry,” said Brad Hanson, President and CEO of MetaBank. “I have worked with Mike before and believe he will help Meta achieve our future goals in the tax space.”

Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. MetaBank is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers and more.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH ) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank ® (“Meta”). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn .

