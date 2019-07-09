Voleo Sees 1700% Increase in New User Registration in First Two Weeks of Google’s Digital Strategy Program

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to share initial results in user acquisition since initiating Google’s Digital Strategy program .



Over the course of two weeks, Voleo has executed a series of campaigns using Universal App Campaigns which include Ad Mob, Google Play, Search, Google Display Network and YouTube. Google’s use of algorithms and machine learning to optimize campaigns will drive down customer acquisition costs and in time identify valuable users. New user registration has increased by 1700% compared to prior average organic new user registration, based on the prior three months’ data.

Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, commented, “This increase in new user registration and club creation is a positive indication that this campaign is already working. It’s reaching large audiences and is opening the funnel for a change in the way social investing happens. There is further optimization that will be done as the campaign advances, but we are very pleased with the initial results.”

There has also been an increase of over 350% in club creation since campaign launch. “People are curious when they see our social trading angle. It’s a new age of investing for millennials and for people of all generations, and Voleo provides an experience that empowers people to invest together,” comments Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo.

Voleo’s first advertising campaign with Google is scheduled to run for a minimum of three months. It comes at a time when Voleo is focused on driving its B2C and B2B business models forward in parallel. The heightened consumer exposure and uptake evidences the value to potential financial institution partners, as the latter are looking for tools to deepen engagement with their customers and offer unique, valuable experiences. Voleo’s teaser videos have collectively been viewed over a hundred thousand times. Here is the “Get in the Game” variant: https://youtu.be/KwvloSunXmA .

Market-Making Services

Voleo also announces that it, has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 12 months from its current cash on hand. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Thomas Beattie”

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.



For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

KIN Communications Inc.

Caleb Jeffries, VP, Investor Relations

1-866-684-6730

investor.relations@myvoleo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo Trading Systems Inc’s (the “Company”) future performance and the integration of cryptocurrency trading. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited to: expectations as to future operations of the Company, future market trends, growth opportunities, the Company’s go to market strategy, future partnerships, new initiatives and innovations of the Company, product offerings, the expected operations and performance of the Company’s business, expected user growth, and the timing of key development milestones.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including the receipt of approval from regulators in Canada and the United States; the timely commencement of operations by the Company and the success of such operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



