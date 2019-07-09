Chiesi Group confirms positive trend to date for 2019  

The latest available statistics reveal that, during the first six months of the year, overall revenues increased by 11.6% vs the first 6 months of 2018

These results confirm 2019 to be a year characterized by significant growth for the Group which has recently celebrated a key strategic objective: the achievement of the B Corporation certification.

Chiesi Group closed 2018 on a high with an annual turnover of €1.768 million, an increase of more than +7.8% on the previous year (+4.8% at constant exchange rates), and EBITDA equal to €512.7. The robust health of the company is reflected by its investment in Research and Development, with R&D expenditure reaching €381.8 million in 2018, 21.6% of total sales, placing the company at the 13th place among the pharmaceutical companies in Europe for investments in Research and Development1. The Group currently has 47 active research and development projects and 54 clinical studies ongoing. The total number of employees now stands at over 5,600: people as a central focus, passion, entrepreneurial spirit, intercultural dialogue and sustainability are the values on which the company will continue to base its development in the coming years.

“In parallel with this positive growth dynamic, Chiesi is also carrying out important investments”, commented Ugo Di Francesco, CEO of Chiesi Group, “only recently, for example, the French affiliate of Chiesi Group announced a €50 million investment on the industrial site of La Chaussée-Saint-Victor (Loir-et-Cher), to build a new production plant. This investment is expected to increase the number of Chiesi France employees, that now stands at 330 people, by 50 new hirings.”

Further investments are in place also in Parma in the Italian territory, where it is about to be completed the building of the new head office that covers an area of 46,300 square meters and will house around 540 people. The project is driven by three main elements: a new vision of the workplace, organized into shared offices and arranged depending on the activities carried out, with the aim of promoting and optimizing teamwork; collective spaces will be enhanced to encourage a social atmosphere and people’s wellbeing; and lastly, a particular focus on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. The total investment exceeds €50 million and the building is expected to be completed in 2020.

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with over 80 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and it is present in 28 countries. The Group researches, develops and commercialises innovative medicines in the respiratory disease, special care and rare disease therapeutic areas. The Group’s Research & Development centre is based in Parma (Italy) and integrated with 6 other important research and development groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden, to promote its pre-clinical, clinical and registration programmes. The Group employs over 5,600 people. Chiesi Group is a certified Benefit corporation. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com

1 European Commission - 2018 EU Industrial R&D investment scoreboard

