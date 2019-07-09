Rightpoint Acquires Bowfin, Further Growing Its Salesforce Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightpoint , the independent customer experience agency with technology at its core, today announced its acquisition of Bowfin , which will expand its Salesforce experience. As Rightpoint continues to establish itself as the agency of the future, the organization will deliver better human experiences, increase revenue and help its clients achieve end-to-end digital transformations that fit their unique needs.



Bowfin has been a trusted Rightpoint partner for nearly five years. The relationship has been accelerating over the past few months due to increased demand as clients, who have been underserved by other agencies and consultancies, have turned to Rightpoint for solutions that drive greater impact. Having deep and compelling offerings and an extremely experienced team across the entire Salesforce ecosystem, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Field Service, Marketing Cloud, Heroku, Community Cloud, Einstein (AI) and data visualization will enhance Rightpoint’s capabilities. With this move, Rightpoint can immediately provide its clients with a single view of customers across digital channels in a way that is highly strategic.

“We are excited to have Bowfin’s team join Rightpoint as their capabilities and culture are a natural fit. Rightpoint is working with our clients’ Salesforce environments across the digital marketing, digital product development and modern workplace solutions we already offer. Adding Salesforce capabilities is a logical extension,” said Micah Swigert, senior vice president of technology at Rightpoint.

All of Bowfin’s employees will join Rightpoint’s existing Salesforce team -- expanding its team of Salesforce certified administrators. John Hergert, CEO and co-founder, Bowfin and Nik Njegovan, CTO and co-founder, Bowfin, will take on leadership roles for the Salesforce practice at Rightpoint in its Chicago headquarters and will report to Swigert.

“The things we hear most often from our clients center around connecting sales pipelines with marketing automation and collaborative customer communities. The Salesforce platform provides for efficient delivery of these needs while also providing robust business intelligence across teams. Combining our Salesforce expertise with Rightpoint’s proven digital transformation and customer experience portfolio is a great opportunity for the market,” said Hergert.

Rightpoint has sustained strong growth, increasing headcount by more than 33 percent YOY. Additionally, Rightpoint has made a series of additional acquisitions since 2016, including Agency Oasis and Raizlabs.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is the independent customer experience agency with technology at its core. We create impactful digital experiences driven by insight, strategy, design, and technology to help clients succeed at the speed of innovation. Rightpoint serves more than 250 Fortune 1000 companies and has been named one of Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago for four consecutive years. Rightpoint is the largest independent agency with more than 450 employees across 10 offices. For more information, visit rightpoint.com.

About Bowfin

Bowfin is a full-service Salesforce and development consultancy, providing the country’s leading businesses with innovative and transformational cloud solutions that influence customer behavior. We bring client visions to life by combining complete Salesforce deployment services with deep expertise using cutting-edge digital, social, and mobile technologies, delivered through world-class design. Bowfin solutions are delivered with a single goal: to help customers exceed business goals and customer engagement.

