United Health Products Issues Shareholder Update

Human Clinical Trial

HemoStyp is under study in the surgical setting, with the intent to seek a pre-market approval (PMA) as a Class III, 510K device from the FDA. It expects to complete enrollment and all surgical procedures for its human clinical trial on or around mid-July 2019. Completion of the trial, which includes post-operative follow ups, is expected to occur approximately one month later.

International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Symposium (IVECCS)

David W. Ramey DVM has prepared a presentation —How to Use a Hemostatic Gauze Product to Help Control Bleeding in Clinical Settings in the Horse— which will be published in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. In addition, Dr. Ramey will deliver an oral presentation of the same title at the 25th IVECCS on September 7th, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Dr. Ramey is a member of UHP’s Medical Advisory Board.

Bone Hemostatic Gauze Testing

UHP is performing a preclinical study to assess the effect of HemoStyp’s effects on bone. More specifically, the company is conducting an animal study to evaluate the suitability of a hemostatic gauze material in contact with bone in the chronic swine model, and to validate this material and technique in the developmental process. This study should take approximately one month to complete.

The study is being done as possible precursor to a human trial because products similar to HemoStyp, due to their low pH, are caustic to bone tissue, whereas HemoStyp maintains a balanced pH environment. According to the National Inpatient Sample, in 2014 there were 370,770 Total Hip Replacements (THR) and 680,150 Total Knee Replacements (TKR). Further, The American Society of Orthopedic Surgeons estimated that 635,000 THRs and 1,280,000 TKRs, respectively will be performed annually by 2030.

Additionally, UHP is currently investigating areas of future study in laparoscopic surgery, where the 12 most common procedures represent 3,500,000 surgeries annually in the U.S. alone.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops, manufactures, and markets patented hemostatic gauze, for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to absorb exudate/drainage from wounds to help control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

