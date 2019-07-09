OpSec Security Achieves Gold Partner Status with Licensing Expo China

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, will be exhibiting at Licensing Expo China 2019 with strategic partner Maxim Label and Packaging.



OpSec, with its participation in Licensing Expo China, has reached “Gold Partner” status by Informa, the Expo’s organizer. As one of nine elite Gold Partners worldwide, OpSec becomes the only brand protection company to have proven its dedication and continued commitment to the global licensing industry.

As global licensing sales continue to grow year over year, so too does the counterfeiting threat that brands face. With counterfeit sales expected to reach 1.8 Trillion USD in 2020, according to the 2018 Global Counterfeiting Report , increasingly more Licensors are taking steps to protect their products and intellectual property from infringement. OpSec and Maxim will be at the Expo to show case their unique product authentication solutions to combat brand infringement.

“Protecting the integrity of licensed products is what we do best. Given our decades of experience in anti-counterfeiting, we have a great story to tell Chinese brand owners,” said Richard Cremona, CEO, OpSec Security. “Consequently, it made sense for OpSec to participate alongside our partner, Maxim Label and Packaging, a leading global packaging firm.”

With over 250 exhibitors, Licensing Expo China 2019 is the premiere event for the Chinese licensing industry. Exhibitors include both regional and global licensed properties in animation, media, entertainment, character, culture, sports, celebrity, fashion and corporate branding. The show runs from Wednesday, July 24th through Friday, July 26th at the National Exhibition Convention Center in Shanghai, China. Maxim/OpSec will be located at Booth 4-1C418.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

For further information, contact: OpSec Security, Inc. Branddy Spence Director, Corporate Communications bspence@opsecsecurity.com +1 410 917 8943



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.