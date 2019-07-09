Yenlo Announces Connext Managed Cloud Platform to Simplify Integration

Yenlo’s Connext managed integration cloud platform leverages AWS and WSO2 technologies to offer a scalable and cost-effective alternative to classic system integration

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 specialist Yenlo has expanded its commitment to simplifying system integration with the introduction of Connext, a 24/7 managed integration cloud platform. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, the cloud solution significantly facilitates the ability to integrate databases, applications, services and processes.

Using Yenlo’s Connext service, customers can increase their return on investment (ROI), speed time to market, and more easily support government mandates. For example, as a result of implementing Connext, Hanseatic Bank is now fully compliant with new European Union legislation around the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). A case study about Hanseatic’s experiences is available on the Connext website.

“Connext can be seen as dedicated integration as a service. As a fully managed and hosted integration platform based on the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, it provides 24/7 control and eliminates the concerns of on-premises deployments,” explains CEO and Founder of Yenlo Ruben van der Zwan. “For years, I have seen how many aspects of the system integration profession can be accomplished much more efficiently and effectively. Connext is the cloud platform we have developed to deliver on our vision for the future of integration.”

With Connext, Yenlo offers an affordable, scalable and effective alternative to classic system integration, making it a perfect fit for this highly dynamic era and the agility it demands from enterprises. Already, Connext has been met with enthusiasm by the first CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and enterprise architects who have worked with the innovative solution. During the recent, joint WSO2-Yenlo Integration Summit Stuttgart 2019, Hanseatic Bank executives demonstrated their Connext implementation, which was very well received by the audience.

The Connext name reflects the fact that systems, applications, databases and more are always connected. Now enterprises can start up their businesses and implement their ideas immediately because, with Connext, their IT environment can do what it has to do through simple and effective integration.

Connext is a scalable middleware platform that is offered as a cloud-based service on Amazon Web Services and developed with the aid of WSO2 open source technology. Managed 24/7 by Yenlo, Connext integrates tools for API management; enterprise integration via an enterprise service bus (ESB) and micro ESB; identity and access management (IAM), including single sign-on (SSO) and federated authentication; and advanced, real time data analytics.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global system integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Partner (CPP) and official Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2. Our business is founded on the belief that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy.

For more information, visit www.connext.com or www.yenlo.com , or call +31 20 27 00700.

