Domo Releases Seventh Annual “Data Never Sleeps” Infographic

The latest numbers show that data creation won’t slow down anytime soon

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, for the seventh consecutive year, Domo released its “Data Never Sleeps 7.0” infographic, a special look at online consumer behavior that showcases the amount data generated every minute across high-traffic platforms and applications like Instagram, Twitter, Google, Netflix and more.



Introduced in 2013, “Data Never Sleeps” is a quick glimpse into the volume, velocity and variety of data generated and distributed over the internet. According to reports, the internet reaches 56.1% of the world’s population and now represents 4.39 billion people — a 9% increase from January 2018, which implies the rate of data creation won’t slow down anytime soon. This year’s edition shares some of the latest stats on the growth of data in the digital sphere.

Some highlights from “Data Never Sleeps 7.0” include:

The sharing economy is hot. Increasingly, consumers are not just openly sharing their lives in the form of images posts, and live video, they’re also using digital apps to share tangible assets like vehicles, clothes and homes. In one minute in 2019, for example, Airbnb connected 1,389 users to homes and apartments all across the world.

Streaming video is exploding. Streaming video is exploding, and with no signs of slowing down. Streaming giant Netflix saw an over 614% increase in streaming hours (97,222 hours to 694,444 hours per minute) from the previous year’s report, while YouTube video viewership also increased from 4,333,560 videos viewed per minute to over 4,500,000 videos in 2018.

Humanity isn’t dead. With a rise in awareness around bullying, social justice, and mental health, it’s interesting to see how many people are using the internet to make the world a better place. 2018 saw the hashtag #love posted an average of 23,211 times per minute.

Most of our media is still social. It appears that the most popular social media sites are only gaining momentum. Twitter saw a usage rate spike from 473,000 tweets per minute in 2017 to 511,200 in 2018, while Facebook reports over 1,000,000 users logging into their platform every minute. Instagram, a baby behemoth in the Facebook family of investments, saw a rise from 49,380 to 55,140 photos shared per minute, a nearly 12% increase.

Love at first swipe. More and more people are turning to dating apps to find their one and only. In 2019, Tinder users swiped 1.4 million times, up from 1.1 million who swiped in 2018—a 27% increase in people looking to get digitally lucky in love.

“Year over year, the variety and velocity of data generated from new applications and internet-based services provide an interesting view in how technology continues to change the ways in which we communicate, collaborate and build community,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “While the popularity of underlying applications may change over time, the desire for technology to improve our lives remains constant.”

For additional information and to view the full “Data Never Sleeps 7.0" infographic, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/data-never-sleeps-7

