T5 Data Centers Expands T5 Construction Services with Commercial Solar Power Capabilities

General Contracting Arm of T5 Data Centers Adds Solar Array Installation to Growing List of General Contracting Support Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T5 Construction Services (T5CS), a subsidiary of T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale and enterprise computing environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Cherry Street Energy to provide construction services for Cherry Street’s commercial solar array portfolio. With this partnership, T5CS continues to expand its green energy service-line and renewable energy expertise, attributes that will crossover to T5’s core data center development business.



A solar array installation. Photo courtesy of Cherry Street Energy.





Since the division was established in 2014, T5CS has performed construction services for mission critical facilities throughout North America, including turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, project management and consulting, and green energy projects. T5CS currently operates in 39 states and has completed 200+ mission-critical projects across the US.

“We’re excited to partner with Cherry Street Energy and develop T5’s leadership position in the green energy initiative sweeping the mission critical industry,” said Robbie Sovie, Executive Vice President, Development & Construction, for T5. “The solar industry has come a long way over the last five years; the systems have become more efficient economically, and the footprint efficiency has also improved allowing more watts-per-square-foot in a given area. We anticipate green energy will continue to expand within the mission-critical sector. We’re very excited to support Cherry Street Energy, and additional clients as we implement solar solutions across North America.”

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com .

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America and Europe using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Construction Services (T5CS) provides construction services such as turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, and project management and consulting to mission critical facilities throughout North America. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.”

Contact:

Aaron Wangenheim

T5 Data Centers

(415) 292-7700

aaron@t5datacenters.com

