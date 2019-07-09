Four Points Technology, LLC Successfully completed ISO 9001:2015

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology, LLC, has successfully completed the audit for ISO 9001:2015 certification.



“Our organization has successfully demonstrated our continual improvement methodology and maintaining our Quality Management System to be effective and meeting industry standards. This validates our continued focus on our customers and ensuring quality processes and improvements to meet our customers needs,” stated David Gilchrist, President and CEO of Four Points Technology, LLC.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard ensures an organization is demonstrating its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through effective application of the Quality Management System.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is a CVE verified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT Products and Professional Services to the Federal Government. Four Points Technology offers solutions that support a wide variety of business initiatives specifically suited for Government organizations. By leveraging their well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers and manufacturers, Four Points Technology's approach begins with an assessment of each client's needs and objectives. The experienced staff is committed to supporting unique requirements in order to best fulfill any need by providing efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Contact: Denise L. Harrison Four Points Technology 14900 Conference Center Drive, Suite 100 Chantilly, VA 20151 703-657-6108 dharrison@4points.com www.4points.com



