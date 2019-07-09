Medtainer Inc. Announces Custom Orders from Planet 13

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtainer Inc. (MDTR-OTCM) announced today that they have begun selling custom-printed Medtainers® to Las Vegas-based Planet 13 (PLTH-CSE) (PLNHF-OTCQX).



Planet 13 Marketing Coordinator Brandon Zimmer says, “We are pleased to work with Medtainer to begin offering custom Planet 13 and Medizin branded Medtainers®. Their product is a great accessory and since we started carrying it in January we have had to place several orders to keep up with the overwhelming customer demand.”

Planet 13 accounted for approximately 10% of total cannabis sales for the State of Nevada in March1 and sees over 3,000 visitors per day. Medtainer Inc. sees great value in the Nevada cannabis market, according to the Las Vegas review Journal, in the state’s first year of legal cannabis sales which included both recreational and medical marijuana as well as marijuana-related accessories. Nevada stores eclipsed a half-billion dollars in sales, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. Sales were about 60 percent higher than the state’s predictions of $265 million, and significantly outpaced all other states that have legalized the sale of recreational marijuana.

For investor or sales information please visit Medtainer Inc. and D&C Distributors online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

MedTainer Inc. trades on the OTC under the call letters MDTR. The company’s websites are www.Medtainerinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for MedTainer can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@MedTainerinc.com or call 844-226-5649. Ask for Jack Rein, National Services Director. MedTainer Inc. can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @MedTainerinc.

This press release includes statements that are covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results for fiscal year 2016 and beyond could differ materially from the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are identified by such words as “anticipates,” “projects,” “expects,” “planned,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimate,” “targets,” and other similar expressions that indicate trends and future events. It is understood that investment entails risk on the part of the investor and could result in the loss of some or all his or her investment.

