Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience Solution to Deliver Mobile Offers to AT&T Subscribers

Powerful Synchronoss-built digital distribution channel simplifies how operators offer new value-added, revenue-producing products and services during the device activation and upgrade process

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that AT&T will expand how it uses the Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience (OOBE) by integrating additional mobile offerings into its digital customer onboarding process. OOBE is a fully customizable digital distribution channel that empowers customers to complete the mobile device setup process themselves on the screen of their devices. This allows new and current AT&T subscribers to effortlessly select value-added products and services during their device upgrading or activation process.



Synchronoss gives AT&T the ability to use the same solution to insert personalized third-party offerings throughout the digital onboarding process. OOBE also allows AT&T to offer subscribers frictionless personalized digital journeys as well as the opportunity OOBE provides to drive net new revenue.

“Our OOBE solution is capable of delivering far more than a cloud-based digital onboarding experience for mobile subscribers. OOBE was purpose-built so that it could also serve as a digital distribution channel and powerful sales mechanism that would enable operators to cross- and up-sell any product or service at any customer touchpoint they desire. In this case, we have given AT&T the capacity to insert a third-party mobile offering exactly where it makes sense during the customer journey,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss.

To learn more about OOBE and the Cloud Platform, visit the Synchronoss website Cloud solutions page .

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

Media Contacts

North America

Diane Rose

CCgroup

M: +1 202-350-2469

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

International

Anais Merlin

CCgroup

T: +44 (0)203 824 9219

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com



