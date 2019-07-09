Plexus’ investment in Livingston Engineering and New Product Introduction facility

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, Scotland, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland. This investment supports continued growth and technology offerings, in response to increased demand, for customers in European markets. This renovation completes Plexus’ multi-year investment to expand and upgrade all eight of its global engineering facilities.



Ms. Forbes MSP and Paul Lewis alongside the Plexus team during their visit to the site.





Plexus’ Engineering Solutions , rapid prototyping factory and electrical and mechanical laboratories are co-located in this purpose-built facility. This co-location fosters a high level of cooperation and an efficient way for customers to access Plexus’ teams that support the development of highly complex products from conceptual design to manufacturing.

Within the facility, Plexus continues to further expand engineering services, specifically within analogue and digital circuit design, mechanical modelling and prototyping, industrial design and internet of things (IoT) platform development. This enables Plexus to maintain its leadership position within the fast-paced electronic engineering and manufacturing industry.

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes commented, “I am delighted to announce that Plexus [has] been awarded a £1.07 million grant from Scottish Enterprise as part of a £3.21 million R&D project being undertaken by the company. This investment is expected to create five additional R&D jobs at the Pyramids site and lead to an increase in revenue. Innovative and ambitious companies like Plexus are vital to the Scottish economy. As outlined in the Scottish Government’s Economic Action Plan we are supporting business investment through R&D grants to ensure that the technology and engineering sector continues to be a significant contributor to the Scottish economy.”

Paul Lewis, Managing Director, International Economic Development, Scottish Enterprise, added, “As a leader in electronics manufacturing and engineering services, Plexus’ continued presence in Scotland is symbolic of the country’s reputation for excellence in the electronics industry.”

Mr. Lewis continued, “Plexus has invested heavily in Scotland over the past few years, expanding its facilities, refining its processes and increasing productivity to ensure it remains globally competitive. Its latest project underlines both its commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest possible standards, and to its Scottish operations.”

A celebration event attended by local government officials and Plexus leaders was held at the site.

Plexus Contact

Lisa Gladstone

+44 (0) 1506 425482

lisa.gladstone@plexus.com

Media contact

Fiona Todd / Ben Musgrove

0208 408 8000

plexus@wildfirepr.com

