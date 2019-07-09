IEC Electronics Analysis & Testing Lab Expands Services for Defense Logistics Agency

IEC Qualifies as a Suitable Equipped Laboratory as Part of DLA’s Qualified Testing Supplier List

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, New York, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: IEC) (“the Company”) today announced that it has expanded its services with the Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”) as a suitable equipped laboratory as part of the agency’s Qualified Testing Supplier List (QTSL). The QTSL Program maintains a list of pre-qualified sources for certain electronic components in which the suppliers demonstrate accepted counterfeit mitigation practices and quality assurance procedures consistent with industry quality standards. The IEC lab is now approved to perform the MIL-STD-202 Test Method which includes environmental, physical, and electrical tests for electronic and electrical component parts. Many of these test methods are used for authenticity and reliability testing to verify the integrity of electronic components.



Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, “In today’s global component marketplace, the risk of counterfeits within the supply chain continues to be a challenge. Previously, cost and complexity were the main drivers of counterfeit activity, but now we are seeing a dramatic increase in counterfeit reporting for more common parts, such as passives, as well. IEC’s Analysis & Testing lab has always been a unique on-site service available to our customers, whether for use in root-cause analysis or component risk mitigation. With this expanded service, as recognized by the DLA, we can seamlessly test and transfer parts into the manufacturing facility, saving time and money for our customers. We’re pleased to have received this approval from the DLA for the expansion of our services which we believe will enhance our mission to minimize supply chain risk for the life-saving and mission critical products we support.”

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100D, and ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com .

Contact: Audra Gavelis Director of Marketing & Investor Relations IEC Electronics Corp. (315) 332-4559 agavelis@iec-electronics.com



