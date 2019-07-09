Scout Exchange Adds Two Experienced HR Executives to Advisory Board

CHROs Adriana Bokel Herde (Pegasystems) and Rosemary Sheehan (Partners HealthCare) join leadership of recruitment marketplace platform

Scout Exchange, a platform for marketplace recruiting,today announced the appointment of two accomplished human resources leaders to its Board of Advisors: Adriana Bokel Herde, Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President, Pegasystems, and Rosemary Sheehan, Chief Human Resources Officer of Partners HealthCare, Inc.

“With more than 40 years of collective experience in top HR leadership roles for respected employers, Adriana and Rosemary will bring to our board their deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of today’s talent market,” said Ken Lazarus, CEO of Scout Exchange.

“As executives for innovative and complex organizations, Rose and Adriana will provide valuable insights on key HR challenges, including talent recruitment, diversity and change initiatives, as well as business strategy, finance, and operations,” said Jim McCoy, Scout’s General Manager and Chief Revenue Officer.

Adriana Bokel Herde is Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President for Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), award-winning provider of customer engagement and digital process automation software. Adriana is responsible for Pega’s people strategy and operations, and leads the company’s efforts to attract, develop, and retain talent located in 38 offices worldwide. For more detail, see Adriana’s bio at https://www.pega.com/about/leadership/adriana-bokel-herde

Rosemary Rodrigues Sheehanis Chief Human Resources Officer for Boston-based Partners HealthCare, Inc. Revenue of $13 Billion and a team of 75,000 employees makes Partners the largest private employer in Massachusetts. It currently operates 13 Hospitals in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Ms. Sheehan earlier worked as VP of Revenue Cycle Operations for Partners where she was responsible for the full range of revenue operations supporting the processing of $12 Billion in revenue. For more detail on Rosemary’s career see this 2018 Partners’ press release: https://www.partners.org/Newsroom/Press-Releases/Rose-Sheehan-New-CHRO.aspx

“Scout’s combination of sophisticated AI matching and ratings and powerful provider marketplace is transforming how employers hire workers,” said Adriana Bokel Herde. “As an HR professional who’s built and managed the workforces of fast-growing companies in the technology and bio/pharma sectors, I’m excited about how Scout Exchange can transform the recruiting space as we know it today, and I look forward to helping the company to grow and prosper.”

“I am delighted to join the Scout Exchange Advisory Board. Having had first-hand experience in hiring thousands of employees, I’m impressed by Scout’s innovative approach to connect employers and search firms to fill jobs with quality talent,” said Rosemary Sheehan. “I’m eager to work with Scout to explore and develop strategies that will accelerate its success in the massive talent acquisition market, and to ensure their offerings meet the needs of employers to hire the best workers, more efficiently and affordably.”

About Scout Exchange

A platform for marketplace recruiting, Scout is a new, data-driven way to connect employers and search firms to fill jobs with great talent. Combining the power of marketplace dynamics and machine learning, Scout creates successful employer-to-search firm recruiter matches that deliver better results, improved efficiency and lower cost. Seamlessly integrated with Applicant Tracking Systems used by 90%+ of enterprise companies, Scout is trusted by hundreds of employers, including 50 Fortune 500 companies, and thousands of specialty recruiters.

