South Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on the 8th anniversary of your independence.

On this day, we reflect on the aspirations of all South Sudanese for a better future. The September 2018 peace agreement provides an opportunity to promote reconciliation, improve human rights, strengthen the rule of law, and foster economic growth. We urge South Sudan to productively use the next four months to form a new government.

In observance of your National Day, the American people wish the people of South Sudan peace, prosperity, and freedom in the year ahead.



