Worldwide Photo Editing Software Markets to 2023 with ACD Systems International, Adobe, Corel Corp, CyberLink Corp, and Phase One Leading the Competition

Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photo Editing Software Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in web designing services



Photo editing software is extensively used by website developers to provide text information onto photos and standardize image as per size and style. It allows the development of images compatible for mobile, social media platforms, and e-commerce. The increasing need for responsive website designing and use of photo editing software will lead to the expansion of the global photo editing software market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



This photo editing software market analysis considers sales generated from the adoption of photo editing software by end-users for personal and commercial purpose. The analysis also considers the sales of photo editing software in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing preference for photography as a hobby or profession will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing smartphone penetration, growth in web designing services, and investments and partnerships. However, the availability of free photo editing software, increasing piracy of photo editing software, and high costs of commercial photo editing software may hamper the growth of the photo editing software industry over the forecast period.



Use of AR in photo editing



Using AR in photo editing enables the end-users to add realistic effects and provide an accurate and realistic view. In addition, the emergence of advanced depth sensors in smartphone cameras is enabling an easy adoption of AR in the photo editing process. This growing adoption of AR technology in photo editing software is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global photo editing software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo editing software manufacturers that include: ACD Systems International, Adobe, Corel Corp, CyberLink Corp, and Phase One.



Also, the photo editing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing applications of AI in photo editing process

Use of AR in photo editing

Rise in adoption of cloud-based photo editing software

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACD Systems International Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Corel Corp.

CyberLink Corp.

Phase One AS

