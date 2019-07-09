Worldwide Photo Editing Software Markets to 2023 with ACD Systems International, Adobe, Corel Corp, CyberLink Corp, and Phase One Leading the Competition
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photo Editing Software Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth in web designing services
Photo editing software is extensively used by website developers to provide text information onto photos and standardize image as per size and style. It allows the development of images compatible for mobile, social media platforms, and e-commerce. The increasing need for responsive website designing and use of photo editing software will lead to the expansion of the global photo editing software market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
This photo editing software market analysis considers sales generated from the adoption of photo editing software by end-users for personal and commercial purpose. The analysis also considers the sales of photo editing software in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing preference for photography as a hobby or profession will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing smartphone penetration, growth in web designing services, and investments and partnerships. However, the availability of free photo editing software, increasing piracy of photo editing software, and high costs of commercial photo editing software may hamper the growth of the photo editing software industry over the forecast period.
Use of AR in photo editing
Using AR in photo editing enables the end-users to add realistic effects and provide an accurate and realistic view. In addition, the emergence of advanced depth sensors in smartphone cameras is enabling an easy adoption of AR in the photo editing process. This growing adoption of AR technology in photo editing software is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of few major players, the global photo editing software market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading photo editing software manufacturers that include: ACD Systems International, Adobe, Corel Corp, CyberLink Corp, and Phase One.
Also, the photo editing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing applications of AI in photo editing process
- Use of AR in photo editing
- Rise in adoption of cloud-based photo editing software
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACD Systems International Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- Corel Corp.
- CyberLink Corp.
- Phase One AS
