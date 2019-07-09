Lauren Wright Joining Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery

/EIN News/ --

Pittsburgh, PA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery is pleased to welcome Dr. Lauren Wright to their practice as an associate surgeon. Dr. Wright, who was born

Dr. Lauren Wright, plastic surgeon associate and training fellow in Aesthetic and Body Contouring Surgery at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery.









and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, received her medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University- DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.

After receiving her medical degree, Dr. Wright graduated from the Cleveland Clinic, where she completed training in the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Wright gained a greater understanding of the aesthetic field of plastic surgery during her time at the Cleveland Clinic, where she developed the desire for fellowship training. She has the skill set and presence to become an outstanding plastic surgeon and contributor to our wonderful field says her new mentor Dr. Dennis Hurwitz.

Dr. Wright is excited to join the Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery, where she will receive exposure to broad aesthetic and body contouring as well as clinical research support. With this training, Wright will have the opportunity to enhance her overall understanding of ethics and her proficiency as a plastic surgeon.

As a plastic surgeon associate and training fellow in Aesthetic and Body Contouring Surgery at Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery, Wright will have the opportunity to perform independent surgery and further her goals of providing comprehensive aesthetic surgical and nonsurgical treatment.

As an active member and leader in both community and surgical societies, Dr. Wright continues to drive for learning with presentations and recognition of research at both the regional and national level.

About Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery

Dr. Dennis Hurwitz is a skilled cosmetic plastic surgeon with more than 40 years of experience helping patients redefine their image and achieve the results they desire. Dr. Hurwitz is regarded as one of the most respected practitioners in the fields of plastic surgery and obesity surgery and is an important pioneer of safe and effective surgical advancements. Dr. Hurwitz is a member of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, a diplomat to the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.



###

Attachment

Dr. Dennis Hurwitz Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery (412) 802-6100 drhurwitz@hurwitzcenter.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.