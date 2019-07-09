Aqua Metals Appoints Dr. Feng Han, Seasoned Global Business Leader, as its Vice President of Licensing and Pricing

/EIN News/ -- MCCARRAN, Nev., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is commercializing its proprietary AquaRefining™ electrochemical lead recycling technology, today announced that Dr. Feng Han, a seasoned global leader in technology licensing and business development, was appointed to the new role of Vice President of Licensing and Pricing to expand on the Company’s organizational capabilities and help to execute on its mission to deliver the first AquaRefining licensing package to Clarios and other potential licensees on a global basis.



Han brings to Aqua Metals over 30 years of experience executing global business strategies inclusive of business development, market and opportunity assessment, licensing, product valuations and delivery to achieve sustainable business growth and create long term value. Feng joins Aqua Metals from X-Cutag Therapeutics, Inc. where he was Chief Business Officer driving global business strategy and licensing. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years at DuPont building the framework for China’s first biofuels business development plan resulting in a strategic partnership with a leading Chinese refinery partner. He relocated to Chicago, IL to define and lead DuPont’s global licensing packages for cellulosic ethanol then moved to Dupont’s headquarters in Wilmington, DE to negotiate and sign DuPont’s initial process licenses and biocatalyst supply agreements, representing hundreds of millions of dollars of capital investment across multiple licensees.

Han earned a Ph.D. from Washington State University and has an MBA from the University of Iowa.

“After seeing firsthand the maturity of the AquaRefining technologies, I knew that I could make a direct impact as the Company executes on its growth plan to license these technologies on a global basis, beginning with delivering the world’s first licensing package to Clarios,” said Han. “I am pleased to join this dynamic management team and become an integral part of executing their business plan. With key partnerships already in place, I look forward to engaging with additional global operators that have an interest in licensing this innovative, environmentally cleaner way to recycle.”

Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer, added, “Our plan, as we continue to scale the AquaRefinery, is to build our capabilities and supplier partner network to deliver licensing packages globally. Our ability to do this is greatly enhanced with the benefit of Feng’s experience.”

For more information on Feng as well as the Management Team and recently enhanced Board of Directors, please visit https://ir.aquametals.com/management-team and https://ir.aquametals.com/board-of-directors .

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This would meet growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, NV, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada’s Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com .

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com



