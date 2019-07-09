ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE:ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that it is expanding its electrical power solutions offering into seven new markets: Austin, TX, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, Omaha, NE, Philadelphia, PA, Portland, OR, and Tulsa, OK.
“We are building our company’s presence in new markets to support the growing needs of our clients,” said Mark Newsome, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “We look forward to expanding our reach to offer electrical power solutions to new clients and strengthen our relationship with existing clients in these markets.”
ABM offers electrical power solutions to clients to help them ensure the reliability, safety, profitability, and compliance of their facilities. ABM provides electrical testing, maintenance, and full-service engineering services that are focused on managing the life cycle of electrical power distribution systems. The company’s proactive approach is a cost-effective way to manage electrical distribution systems.
ABM’s Electrical Power Solutions business unit was instrumental in founding the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) in 1972, and ABM is one of the few NETA accredited companies providing expertise internationally. The company’s degreed and certified engineers are experienced in performing specification and maintenance testing in compliance with industry standards. ABM is NFPA 70E compliant to ensure that solutions offered to clients adhere to all published safety guidelines.
Services include:
- Acceptance Testing, Commissioning, and Start-up
- Engineering Services
- Power Quality Solutions
- Reliability Testing and Predictive Maintenance
- Customized Training Programs
- Life Extension and Overhaul Services
- NFPA Compliance
- Arc Fault/Flash Prevention and Mitigation
- Facility System Risk Assessment
- Customized Testing and Maintenance Programs
- Energy Audits
- OSHA CFR 1900 and NFPA 70E Arc Flash Training and Certification
ABOUT ABM
ABM (NYSE:ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.
Contact
Media:
Kristy Miller
678.268.4242
kristy.miller@abm.com
Investor Relations and Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com
