ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE:ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced that it is expanding its electrical power solutions offering into seven new markets: Austin, TX, Columbus, OH, Nashville, TN, Omaha, NE, Philadelphia, PA, Portland, OR, and Tulsa, OK.



“We are building our company’s presence in new markets to support the growing needs of our clients,” said Mark Newsome, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “We look forward to expanding our reach to offer electrical power solutions to new clients and strengthen our relationship with existing clients in these markets.”

ABM offers electrical power solutions to clients to help them ensure the reliability, safety, profitability, and compliance of their facilities. ABM provides electrical testing, maintenance, and full-service engineering services that are focused on managing the life cycle of electrical power distribution systems. The company’s proactive approach is a cost-effective way to manage electrical distribution systems.

ABM’s Electrical Power Solutions business unit was instrumental in founding the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) in 1972, and ABM is one of the few NETA accredited companies providing expertise internationally. The company’s degreed and certified engineers are experienced in performing specification and maintenance testing in compliance with industry standards. ABM is NFPA 70E compliant to ensure that solutions offered to clients adhere to all published safety guidelines.

Services include:

Acceptance Testing, Commissioning, and Start-up

Engineering Services

Power Quality Solutions

Reliability Testing and Predictive Maintenance

Customized Training Programs

Life Extension and Overhaul Services

NFPA Compliance

Arc Fault/Flash Prevention and Mitigation

Facility System Risk Assessment

Customized Testing and Maintenance Programs

Energy Audits

OSHA CFR 1900 and NFPA 70E Arc Flash Training and Certification

For more information and a list of all ABM locations, please visit www.abm.com .

Connect with ABM



ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE:ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

Contact

Media:

Kristy Miller

678.268.4242

kristy.miller@abm.com

Investor Relations and Treasury:

Susie A. Kim

(212) 297-9721

susie.kim@abm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.