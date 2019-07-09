Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Long Island Pipe

Acquisition Will Grow Fire Protection Reach, Fabrication Offering in Northeast

/EIN News/ --

St. Louis, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Core & Main LP, a leading U.S. distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has closed on its previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Long Island Pipe Supply, Inc., one of the leading providers of fire protection products and fabrication services in the U.S. The acquisition, Core & Main’s seventh since becoming an independent company in August 2017, adds more than 20 fire protection locations to Core & Main’s footprint. Financial terms were not disclosed.





“The acquisition of Long Island Pipe Supply expands Core & Main’s presence in the Northeast, primarily in New York and New Jersey. Our combined distribution channels will strengthen our ability to offer our customers fabrication services and additional products nationwide,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main Fire Protection.





About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. Operating more than 250 branches nationwide, the company combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities innovative solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure. Core & Main’s 3,000 plus associates are committed to the safe distribution of water and fire protection to help communities thrive. Visit www.coreandmain.com or www.coreandmainfire.com to learn more.



Contact:

Jennifer Noonan, Senior Manager, Communications

jennifer.noonan@coreandmain.com

(314) 750-9670 (m)

Jennifer Noonan Core & Main 3147509670 jennifer.noonan@coreandmain.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.