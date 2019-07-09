Lutronic Vision to Present R:GEN™ Efficacy Data at 19th EURETINA Congress

/EIN News/ -- - Presentation to highlight results of R:GEN™ laser treatment from a clinical trial in patients with Central Serous Chorioretinopathy -



BILLERICA, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lutronic Vision (“Lutronic” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lutronic Corporation, today announced that it will present clinical trial data at the 19th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Congress to be held at the Palais des Congres in Paris, France, from September 5-8, 2019.

This prospective, randomized, masked, controlled multi-center study entitled “Evaluation of the safety and efficacy of R:GEN™ laser treatment in patients with Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSC)” will be presented at the Speaker’s Corner on September 7, 2019 at 3:35 pm CET. The presentation will summarize the results of this six-month trial evaluating R:GEN™’s safety and efficacy in treating patients with CSC, based on the reduction of subretinal fluid in R:GEN™ laser-treated patients, compared to those in a control group who underwent a sham laser procedure.

“We are delighted to be presenting the results of the evaluation of the R:GEN™ laser in CSC patients under the ‘New Treatment and Technology’ theme at EURETINA,” said Jhung Vojir, PhD, President and COO of Lutronic Vision. “This conference attracts retina specialists from around the world, so we are excited to highlight R:GEN™’s potential to provide substantial benefit to CSC patients.”

R:GEN™ is a laser that targets retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) cells using Selective Retina Therapy. In CSC, the RPE becomes susceptible to leaks, causing the accumulation of fluid in the subretinal space that can cause visual impairment and retinal detachment. Using proprietary Real Time Feedback Technology, R:GEN™ transfers energy to the RPE to promote the repair of leaks, while optimizing the laser’s energy to maximize its potential benefit and reduce thermal damage.

ABOUT LUTRONIC VISION

Lutronic Vision is bringing to market the world’s first laser for Selective Retina Therapy™ with Real Time Feedback (RTF) Technology. R:GEN™ is a proprietary, fully integrated laser platform that has been designed to precisely target the RPE to re-generate and re-store its function. Whereas older retinal photocoagulator lasers destroyed retinal tissue in an effort to preserve vision, R:GEN™ has been uniquely engineered to revitalize retinal tissue by restricting the spread of potentially destructive laser heating while stimulating repair. With this unique and pioneering mechanistic approach, we aim to introduce a new concept in ophthalmic retinal lasers that will ultimately lead to better vision and an improved quality of life for patients around the world.

ABOUT LUTRONIC CORPORATION

Lutronic Corporation, a leading innovator of Aesthetic, Vision, and Surgical lasers and related technology, was established in 1997 to bring intuitive, robust, versatile devices which are affordable and efficacious to the worldwide medical community. Committed to improving medicine, Lutronic Corporation partners with key opinion leaders to advance science and ensure efficacy of its systems.

With a focus on physician needs and patient outcomes, Lutronic Corporation dedicates time and funding toward the development of devices that offer features and improvements not found in today’s market. Devoting more than 15% of revenue to R&D, Lutronic holds more than 137 current and pending patents. With more than 430 employees worldwide, Lutronic has offices in the US, Korea, China, Japan, and Europe, distributors world-wide, focused R&D centers in both the US and Korea, and is ever expanding.

For more information visit www.lutronic.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jhung Won Vojir, PhD

President and COO

Lutronic Vision, Inc.

jvojir@lutronic.com

1.215.205.2219



