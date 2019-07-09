Artec 3D Launches the Fully-Automated Artec Turntable for 3D Scanning Small Objects

Turntable synchronizes with the Artec Space Spider and features auto-tracking recovery for maximum 3D capture results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D , a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software, today announces the availability of the Artec Turntable, an intelligent rotating platform that features auto-tracking capabilities for the creation of flawless 3D scans of even the most intricate small objects. Powered by Bluetooth, the Artec Turntable is directly integrated in the acclaimed Artec Studio 3D data processing software. The Artec Turntable is the perfect pairing for the Artec Space Spider, a handheld 3D scanner that boasts a 0.05 mm 3D point accuracy and captures 7.5 frames per second. With this elite combination, digitally capturing small objects is practically effortless.



“Our goal at Artec 3D has always been to make high precision professional tools as user-friendly as possible, reducing the learning curve to a minimum. The Artec Turntable, our handheld scanners and our Artec Studio software all work intuitively together to simplify all aspects of the scanning process,” said Artyom Yukhin, president and CEO of Artec 3D. “No matter how complex an object may be, the Artec Turntable will ensure that no features are missed during the scanning process. The technology nearly does all the work for you.”

Automate the Scanning Process

Capturing professional-grade 3D scans has never been easier. During the scanning process, users simply need to lift the scanner a little higher or lower while the object is automatically rotated, and the data capture is displayed through Artec Studio. As a result, it is very easy to keep tracking of the object. However, if tracking is disrupted the Artec Turntable has a solution for this as well.

Auto-Tracking Recovery

If tracking is lost any time during the scanning process, the Artec Turntable will pause, and reverse rotate back to the point where tracking was lost. Here the scanner automatically regains tracking and the turntable will start to rotate again. This ensures a smooth scanning process, even for new users. Without the Artec Turntable, the user would manually need to retrace the scanning path to find the point in which tracking was lost. The Artec Turntable automates this step for experienced and new users alike.

