TalkTalk Selects Metaswitch to Transform Network to Deliver More Value to Customers

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that TalkTalk , one of the UK’s largest internet service providers, has chosen Metaswitch to transform and further enhance its national network. TalkTalk’s solution will enable the company to launch new scalable and flexible cloud-based services so they can continue to reliably deliver high-performance all IP voice services for consumers.



“We required a technology partner with cloud native credentials and an extensible platform capable of running business and consumer services,” says Phil Haslam, Chief Networks Officer for TalkTalk. “We pride ourselves on our reputation of being the value player in the market and strive to achieve a most efficient network through a combination of intelligent exploitation of new technology and a core focus on our cost per Gigabit. The Metaswitch team demonstrated the benefits of its highly scalable cloud-native technology to enable us to be more agile and flexible in serving our customers and to take an exciting first step into Network Function Virtualization and embrace the inevitable convergence of software and networking.”

The Metaswitch solution, based on the MetaSphere Multi-service Application Server (MTA S), is designed to support a broad array of voice and video applications, from local calling services to advanced unified communication services for network operators that can be deployed on-demand as the service provider grows.

“TalkTalk’s commitment to deploying best-in-class cloud technology is delivering clear value to customers both in performance and affordability,” says Metaswitch CMO Ian Maclean. “With Metaswitch’s technology, TalkTalk is able to architect their network for the future, and easily and flexibly adapt to the changing demands of its customer base.”

The company's virtual IMS and TAS software solutions are constructively disrupting the way that service providers innovate, build and operate communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch’s award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today’s global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com .

TalkTalk is the UK’s leading value for money connectivity provider. We believe that simple, affordable, reliable and fair connectivity should be available to everyone.

Since entering the market in the early 2000s, we have a proud history as an innovative challenger brand. Today, we provide landline, broadband, TV and mobile services to over four million customers. We operate Britain’s biggest unbundled broadband network, covering 96% of the population, supplying services to consumers through the TalkTalk brand, to businesses through TalkTalk Business, and by wholesaling to resellers.

