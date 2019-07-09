Silverline Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Partner headquartered in New York City, turns 10 this year. Co-founded by Gireesh Sonnad, CEO, and Rich Resnick, President, Silverline has significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Silverline’s offerings across Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services have enabled hundreds of organizations to achieve success with the Salesforce Platform. In addition to the New York City HQ, Silverline has hubs in Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Minneapolis, and Omaha, as well as Bangalore, India and Kiev, Ukraine.

“Silverline’s purpose has always been to create rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. Our continued success stems from the incredible Silverliners that focus on understanding and transforming the unique client journeys in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Now in our 10th year as a company, I am more excited and confident than ever about our ability to give back to our communities and grow with the ecosystem,” said Sonnad.

“For the last 10 years, Silverline has been a valued partner. Over the years Salesforce has watched Siverline’s strategic expertise, innovation, and commitment to customer satisfaction grow and evolve into an impactful business,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, WW Alliances & Channels at Salesforce.

Over the last decade, Silverline has partnered with leading organizations to deliver strategic solutions to complex problems and improve important everyday interactions for customers and patients. One such Healthcare leader is Amida Care, a private, nonprofit community health plan that specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to Medicaid members with chronic conditions, including HIV/AIDS and behavioral health disorders. They serve 7,000+ members throughout the five boroughs of New York City.



Tim Johnson, Director of Business Operations at Amida Care, said, “Amida Care had an urgent need for a solution for our member services team that we could roll out quickly, scale, and ultimately serve as a foundation for our entire organization. Silverline met the challenge of ensuring a successful initial rollout within only ten weeks, which expanded into a continuous collaboration that has enabled our clinical and operations staff to work more effectively and efficiently together in a shared Salesforce environment. To date, we’ve rolled out a care management system, robust integrations to our custom databases, portals to expose processes/activities, and provided strategic reporting — all focused on serving the needs of our population of New Yorkers with chronic conditions. Salesforce has provided a solid foundation to support the unique Model of Care we employ to serve our members, while enabling us to adhere to the complex compliance and regulatory guidelines that govern our industry. Not only has Silverline provided unparalleled Salesforce implementation services and industry knowledge, but they have demonstrated a firm commitment to support the mission of Amida Care outside of our commercial partnership. I enjoy not only the work we do together, but also the personal relationships we've established throughout this journey.”



One of the leading financial institutions Silverline has worked with is Stonebriar Commercial Finance, a privately held Financial Services company that provides financing solutions to a wide variety of industries throughout the entire credit spectrum. As a rapidly growing Asset Management startup, Stonebriar has faced incumbent competition from much larger firms in their ecosystem, many of which use outdated technology to originate deals from $5M to $50M and more. Stonebriar’s experienced executive team turned to Salesforce as their strategy of choice to scale — and to Silverline to help them along their journey. They have achieved incredible results over the last fiscal year, earning the second largest market share in their space — with 20x smaller headcount than their nearest competitor.



Steve Siler, Chief Technology Officer at Stonebriar who has led this charge, said, “Stonebriar has been able to do some great things in a short period of time that wouldn’t have been feasible without Salesforce. After working with Silverline as a partner for the last seven years, I value not only the collaboration and work product that they've contributed over the years, but the relationships and creative ideas they bring to the table. We’ve come a long way together and are excited to work through all the other initiatives in our pipeline.”



Over the years, Silverline has won prestigious awards celebrating its commitment to diversity, culture, and industry innovation. Some of the awards include Crain’s Best Places to Work in NYC, Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work, Salesforce’s Partner Innovation Award in Healthcare, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500.



Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired through 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, and industry-proven Fullforce-certified accelerators.





