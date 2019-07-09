Data Acquisition Systems: Worldwide Market Analyses 2015-2018 and Projections 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Acquisition System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Acquisition System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand by faster internet speed, seamless integration of factory installations, adoption of IoT, and industrial controls, the growing focus on DAQ software for data analysis and growth of wireless data acquisition system.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand by Faster Internet Speed, Seamless Integration of Factory Installations, Adoption of IoT, and Industrial Controls.

3.1.2 The Growing Focus on DAQ Software for Data Analysis

3.1.3 Growth of Wireless Data Acquisition System

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Data Acquisition System Market, By Product

4.1 LAN Extensions for Instrumentation (LXI)/Ethernet

4.2 Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI)

4.3 PCI Extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

4.4 VME Extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

4.5 Standalone

4.6 Universal Serial Bus (USB)



5 Data Acquisition System Market, By Component

5.1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.2 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

5.3 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

5.4 Other Components



6 Data Acquisition System Market, By Offering

6.1 Software

6.1.1 3rd Party

6.1.2 Bundled

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Plug-In Analog I/O Board

6.2.2 External Chassis and Modules

6.3 Services



7 Data Acquisition System Market, By Application

7.1 Field

7.2 Research and Development

7.3 Manufacturing



8 Data Acquisition System Market, By End User

8.1 Automotive & Transportation

8.2 Academic and Research

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Energy & Power

8.7 Environmental Monitoring

8.8 Industrial

8.9 Telecom and IT Industry

8.10 Chemicals

8.11 Aviation

8.12 Other End Users



9 Data Acquisition System Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 HBM

11.2 National Instruments

11.3 Siemens AG

11.4 ABB Ltd.

11.5 Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

11.7 Honeywell International

11.8 Yokogawa Electric Co.

11.9 Keysight Technologies

11.10 Rockwell Automation

11.11 Ametek

11.12 General Electric Ltd.

11.13 Omron Corporation

11.14 Campbell Scientific Inc.

11.15 Advantech Co. Ltd.



