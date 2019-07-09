Anexinet Introduces Its New Enterprise Architecture Modernization Kickstart Offering

Program Aligns Traditional Enterprise Systems With Today’s Business Demands

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business transformation solutions, today announced its new Enterprise Architecture Modernization Kickstart . Extending Anexinet’s family of Kickstart programs to enterprise architecture, in just three weeks the new Kickstart offering equips customers with a modern, event-driven architecture strategy that ensures maintainability, scalability, interoperability, security and data quality—all while reducing costs.



Although recent UX advancements have been significant, organizations continue to be impaired by outdated thinking, legacy architecture, and poorly integrated applications, data, and processes—a result of the huge dichotomy between today's business demand and the ways in which enterprise systems were traditionally built.

“Applications may look great on the surface, but static data models, batch processing, insufficient APIs, synchronous interactions and archaic scaling practices continue to hold back many enterprise infrastructures. We call this, ‘being stuck in digital transformation quicksand,’” said Steve Tranchida, Anexinet's VP of Enterprise Architecture. “Our newest Kickstart ensures customers enjoy a great digital experience for their entire end-to-end journey.”

Following the success of Anexinet’s family of Kickstarts, the Enterprise Architecture Modernization Kickstart analyzes core systems to ensure proper alignment with current business initiatives/priorities and IT roadmap. In addition, the Kickstart provides a future-state depiction of roles, interrelationships, and supported patterns, illustrating how key applications should best leverage the new architecture. Further, customers are presented a phased implementation roadmap that aligns with business objectives.

Upon completion of the Kickstart program, customers receive:

Drivers, priorities, and initiatives required of a modern enterprise architecture.

Summary of current/future state with risk and gap analysis.

Build-out roadmap of future state architecture with quick wins and next-steps.

Guiding principles to govern enterprise architecture initiatives moving forward.

Executive summary of findings and recommendations.

For more information, please see Anexinet’s Enterprise Architecture Modernization Kickstart at https://bit.ly/2KwuoSz .

Follow Anexinet on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or via the Anexinet Insights Blog .

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.