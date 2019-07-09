Avante Logixx Announces EXCLUSIVE Distribution Agreement with 3SI Security Systems

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”), the parent company of multiple leading security businesses, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with 3SI Security Systems (“3SI”) for residential security system applications in Canada.



Under the Agreement, Avante will offer 3SI’s advanced asset protection and recovery technology to residential clients looking to safeguard high-end assets. 3SI’s GPS tracking systems are industry-leading and widely deployed in retail and financial institutions throughout the world. The Agreement gives Avante the exclusive rights to 3SI’s product line within the Canadian residential market, and solidifies Avante’s position as the foremost technology-enabled security solution provider.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting strategic partnership as we announce the exclusive right to sell, service and market 3SI’s advanced tracking technology. Adding a new variety of technologies to our security offerings will provide another step towards creating a safer world,” said Craig Campbell, CEO, Avante Logixx Inc. “Our team is very excited to leverage the synergies offered by our organizations and increase market share for our brands, our clients, and our shareholders.”

“3SI is pleased at the opportunity to enter the high-end residential security market,” said Todd Leggett, CEO of 3SI Security Systems. “We are confident that Avante Logixx will be an excellent channel partner. Our technology is the perfect fit in this space and we see great potential with this agreement.”

The Agreement between 3SI and Avante is effective immediately and product integration is targeted for market release within 90 days.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc. is a Toronto based provider of technology enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage, and build leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor mailing list.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

About 3SI Security

Founded in 1970, 3SI is the market leader in pioneering advanced security solutions for asset protection and recovery. 3SI is always ahead of the curve with the commercialization of dye and ink staining, to our ongoing development with GPS tracking and beyond. 3SI’s technology protects more than 250,000 locations worldwide, and actively combats crime through innovative solutions. 3SI’s mission is to protect society through dependable security strategies backed by superior solutions, services and technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “planned”, “expect”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intends”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or describes a “goal”, or a variation of such words and phrases or states that certain actions, events or results “may”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, discussions of future plans and forecasts, expected timing for and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to the Agreement between Avante and 3SI.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the Company realizing on the anticipated value of the Agreement, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic plan, general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets, and the risks identified in Avante’s Management Discussion & Analysis, Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante’s forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates, including that no significant events occur outside of Avante’s normal course of business, assumptions about trends in manpower and technology costs, assumptions made about the business and products of 3SI, and assumptions about the Company’s ability to leverage the collective customer bases and networks of Avante’s platforms. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty of the statements. Avante’s forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.